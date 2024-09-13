Maruti Suzuki Swift Gets S-CNG Variants From Rs 8.20 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG variants mark the first time the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine gets a CNG option

It was only a matter of time when the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift got a CNG option for those who want more frugal running costs and that time is finally here. Priced from Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom), it is offered in the VXi, VXi (O) and the ZXi variants. All three variants carry a premium of Rs 90,000 over the standard petrol variants.

The main talking point is of course the powertrain, that is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit. Now, it makes 69.7 hp and 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm in CNG mode compared to 82 hp and 112 Nm in petrol mode. Limited to a five-speed manual gearbox, it has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 32.85 km/kg.

As far as features are concerned, it comes with things like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger and keyless entry with push button start. Since it isn’t offered in the top-spec ZXi+ variant, it doesn’t get the larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, cruise control, a rear parking camera and auto-fold ORVMs.

At this price point, the Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG will take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG as well as the Tata Tiago i-CNG. Other alternatives include the Tata Punch i-CNG and the Hyundai Exter CNG.