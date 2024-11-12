Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Fourth Generation) Review — Desirable Through Evolution

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks like everything it should, but is it the perfect package?

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

These days not many people ask us about which compact sedan to buy. The segment’s popularity appears to have declined over the years. Although there are multiple options on sale, no one has offered anything more than a facelift in recent times, which is why the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is an important car. Not only is it largely a new product, it has been the undefeated king of the ring thus far. We found ourselves in Goa to experience the fourth generation of the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Since the first iteration, I have never been a fan of the Dzire’s Swift-inspired looks. So, when Maruti Suzuki decided to replace the “Swift Dzire” moniker with just “Dzire” in the previous model, it felt like a step in the right direction. For the current generation, they have taken a few purposeful strides along that path because the new Dzire looks nothing like its hatchback counterpart. The side profile appears to be the most familiar angle of the car, because the rest of it has received a significant makeover.

The overall styling is sharp with the new LED headlights and tail-lights only adding to the car’s premium appeal. Furthermore, the 15-inch alloy wheels are a good choice and they fill up the wheel-arches nicely. Dimensionally, the new Dzire is identical to the car it replaces on all counts except height. This one is 10 millimetres taller. There are seven colours to choose from and white seems to be the brightest shade among them all.

In the cabin of the top-end Dzire, Maruti have done well to offer a space that looks and feels premium for the segment. They have also added accents of silver along the dashboard and in the steering wheel which set the interior apart from the all-black cabin of the new Swift. The choice of a light interior amplifies the sense of space but considering that the seat-covers are made of fabric even in the top model, we feel a darker shade would have been more practical. The most noteworthy addition is, of course, the sunroof which is available only in the top model and is most likely to be a product of demand than necessity. Everything we touched had a nice and long-lasting feel to it with no room for complaint but with such a significant revamp, we feel Maruti should have used this opportunity to improve the quality of materials in the cabin.

Following a few hours of driving around the narrow lanes of south Goa and the highway, I felt no discomfort at the wheel. Meanwhile, space in the second row for tall people seemed just about adequate. My tall frame had little under-thigh support and the rear seats felt best for short journeys. That said, we appreciate the presence of thoughtful features including the rear arm-rest and rear air-conditioner vents. Boot space is fairly generous and about four to five suitcases can be accommodated easily in it, which adds to the Dzire’s practicality. One thing that struck us as odd was that the boot can be opened from the boot-lid only if the key is near it, otherwise it does not unlatch even if the car is fully unlocked.

Under the bonnet, we have the same Z12E naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine. It develops only 82 hp and 112 Nm of peak torque, which make it the least powerful petrol engine in a Dzire yet. Transmission options continue to be a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Maruti are also offering a bi-fuel option that can run both petrol and CNG which gets only a manual transmission. What it lacks in performance on paper, the Dzire makes up for in claimed fuel efficiency. While the petrol car is expected to return 24.79 km/litre with the manual transmission and 25.71 km/litre with the AMT, the CNG figure is a tempting 33.73 km/litre. We only got to drive the petrol-manual car this time and here is how that went.

Once past the 2,000-rpm mark, the engine comes alive properly. Its strong mid-range is the most exciting part of the power-band and there is enough grunt to allow one to hold the gear to the red-line. The performance is largely identical to that of the Swift and the lack of sporty response is not a deterrent in the case of this car. More than outright speed, we expect a compact sedan to be practical and comfortable than anything else. On Goa’s narrow roads, we had to shift down to execute quick overtake manoeuvres but on the four-lane highways, which offered greater visibility and time, the Dzire had enough power on tap even in the higher gears to sail past traffic. Refinement levels are impressive for a three-cylinder engine because it is barely audible inside the car, as is the road noise.

The chassis and suspension are largely identical to the new Swift’s and Maruti claim that the rear suspension has been tweaked slightly. On the road, it translates into an admirable balance between handling and comfort. For the performance available, this chassis endows the Dzire with impressive levels of composure. It feels planted even round fast corners and similarly unfazed at triple-digit cruising speed. In real life, that translates into a sense of confidence where the driver feels one with the car. The ride quality was also impressive because most of the imperfections were not transferred into the cabin and it kept us comfortable throughout. Sharp yet progressive brakes saved us on more than one occasion. It so happened during our drive that a car ahead of us braked suddenly and we were able to stop quickly with no cause for alarm. Another time, stray cattle ran into our path on the highway. A quick dab of brakes and a swift lane change kept us out of trouble easily.

Despite all these advancements, the Dzire will be known as the first Maruti Suzuki to score a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP tests. It is further commendable that all the safety features are offered as standard across the range.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.14 lakh. These prices are introductory and ex-showroom, valid until the 30th of December 2024. For reference, the Swift ranged from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh when it was launched. That’s a price difference of Rs 30,000-Rs 49,000 and it must be said that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks irresistible for a family that wants to upgrade to the compact sedan experience. Most importantly, it is no longer a stretched Swift, it is a car with its own identity.

