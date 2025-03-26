BMW X3 20d xDrive Test Review – Facing Change

The all-new BMW X3 is a popular model for Bayerische Motoren Werke and not just in China but all over the world. The new-generation model takes things into the future by retaining the proven formula that made it a success in the first place; and a reasonably sized kidney grille. As they say, if it ain’t broke, add more power or something. We test the new M Sport diesel in Pune.

The world is dominated by SUVs and they’re now available in various sizes from all major manufacturers; whether we like it or not. And they keep growing larger with each new generation. Take the BMW X models, for instance. The new long-wheelbase electric X1, at 4,616 millimetres long, is longer than the first X3 (4,569 mm) in India. The outgoing X3 was larger than the first X5 (4,666-mm length, 2,819-mm wheelbase), while this new G45-generation X3 you see here, with a length of 4,755 mm and a wheelbase of 2,865 mm, is larger, by 47 mm and one mm more, respectively, than the model it replaces. And it’s also 29 mm wider. But does it still feel like an X3? Can it still be driven like an X3? Buckle up.

It’s 6.00 am and still dark as I approach the new BMW X3 to head out. The “Iconic Glow” kidney grille lights up. It’s different from the 5 and 7 Series, using a fibre-optic cable for the illuminated surround. The grille isn’t ostentatious and extra large, seeming well-proportioned albeit larger than before. The adaptive LED headlights come to life next, with a bright spread of white light that quickly flickers to orange as it unlocks when I approach the door. The key? Yes, it’s in my pocket. And there are NFC keys which can be sent out as WhatsApp messages to give access to up to four people. Spooky what they can do without wires these days.

The cabin settles into a cool blue ambient glow as the BMW X3 starts up at the touch of a button in the “Personal” drive mode. The large BMW Curved Display touchscreen is angled towards me and has a clear interface, making it easy not to get distracted. Well, not too distracted. The new OS9 brings a slew of updates and makes it feel smoother and more responsive. As I sink into the extremely supportive sports seat, upholstered in vegan leather, I adjust the back-rest width, lumbar, and the extending thigh support. The perforations draw my attention to the ventilation controls, intuitively found in the climate menu on the bottom corners of the centre display. It was going to get a lot hotter, I realised, and silently thanked BMW India for including seat cooling in the spec list even when more expensive offerings from the competition lack them.

The Ed already had a go in the petrol BMW X3 20 xDrive in Germany and this one shares more than a few features and equipment with that one. This, however, is the X3 20d xDrive, with the 197-hp mild-hybrid turbo-diesel engine, one I was really looking forward to, and also the powertrain I hope to see added to the 3 and 5 Series line-up soon. Like the 5, the X3 has chucked the run-flat tyres in favour of tubeless rubber. This BMW X3 M Sport wears 19-inch M light alloy wheels with 245/50 tyres. While BMW hope these will make the ride softer and more pliant, the sporty (read “firm”) suspension set-up—which gives the X3 its commendable handling—means that the difference isn’t felt all that much.

