Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Test Review

Does the refreshed Audi Q8 have what it takes to mount the stronger challenge Audi have been hoping for in the premium luxury space? Can it lead to a resurgence? We take a deeper look.

Coupé SUVs aren’t everyone’s forte yet they have a sizeable fan following—some love ’em and some hate ’em. Yet, there seems to be a growing market for the segment that the BMW X6 gave some major footing to. Apart from some steadfast German rivals, essentially the GLE Coupé, players include one notable name from within the VW Group itself, the Porsche Cayenne Coupé, which shares more than just a platform with the Q8, albeit for about a quarter more the asking price Audi demand. The Q8 isn’t a new entrant, however, having been around since 2018. The more potent RS Q8 made a case for itself with its V8 engine and was, to be short, a Lamborghini Urus on a budget. This refreshed Q8 model brings some more flair in terms of styling and equipment. However, the powertrain continues as is. In this day and age, though, does a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine in a two-plus-tonne SUV really cut the mustard? Let’s find out how it gets on.

The Audi Q8 is a mammoth thing to behold at two metres wide and more than five metres long. It’s tall, too, at 1.8 metres high, plus offers generous ground clearance; making its SUV DNA evident. The styling is new, so it does command an impressive presence thanks to its design blending elegance with athleticism. The bold front with the signature Singleframe grille with two-dimensional four rings (and not AUDI lettering! Yet.) and the HD matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light make for a powerful persona. One can even choose from four light signature pairs that create an expressive light animation on start-up and power-off.

The side profile bears an equally pronounced shoulder-line and a sloping roof-line, helping its cause of creating a sporty appearance. The large 21-inch wheels with 285/45 rubber front and rear amplify its character. At the rear are striking OLED tail-light clusters, while the diffuser with integrated tail-pipes gives a clue to what the Audi Q8 offers.

The Audi Q8 we received required the use of the key to unlock the door and enter, although there seemed to be signs of keyless entry with the keyless start function available. The start/stop button is located on the centre console. The interior quality overall is excellent and the feel of everything clearly speaks volume about its premium nature. There is a full-colour Audi virtual cockpit showing everything from navigation to the present music track. Oh, and there’s a lovely Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system as well. The steering wheel holds controls for the music and cruise control. The wheel position is adjustable for rake and reach; however, it needs to be adjusted manually. One neat touch is the rear park assist which, while supported by a surround display on the centre screen, also has autonomous braking; useful when moving around obstacles or when exiting a parking spot in reverse.

With Audi’s “space concept”, the Q8 offers a generous amount of cabin room for passengers and their luggage. Unlike the Q7, which is offered with three rows of seats for up to seven occupants, the Audi Q8 wheelbase only holds five seats across two rows. That makes for more than enough room, especially for the left rear passenger, with the sliding seats front and rear allowing one to make the most of available room. The interior appears even airier thanks to the panoramic glass roof. The boot is just as voluminous, holding 605 litres with all seats up. The sliding three-part rear seat bench can also be folded down completely to increase the maximum capacity to 1,755 litres.

