Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro Test Review – Total Package?

The once super-popular Audi Q7 gets another refresh for its second generation. The Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro brings in smoother styling and more equipment in this new “Technology” line. How does it fare in this day and age? Read on.



The Audi Q7’s story is something of a roller-coaster. From establishing the brand as a mainstream luxury car-maker a decade ago and fuelling their rise, to witnessing their fall from grace after the “Dieselgate” phase. What followed was a move to purely petrol power, with all-electric models following soon enough. But it is safe to say Audi are not where they would like to be and while they have much to look forward to in the future—and massive present potential, subject, however, to ever-changing regulations that determine the fate of them and many other manufacturers—their present is now. And it involves this 3.0 TFSI V6 turbo-petrol engine and revered seven-seat Q badge right here.

The exterior of the Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro has seen a revamp with a bolder front grille, sharper styling elements, and a more distinctive design, marked by the HD Matrix LED headlight clusters with piercing beams and a distinct light signature. The proportions are vastly similar with the wheelbase at an even three metres. The overall length has increased slightly to 5,072 millimetres with the width consistent at 1,970 mm. This “Technology” trim now gets 20-inch wheels with 285/45 rubber—a first for the big SUV. The ground clearance is also a generous 164 mm and that is aided further by the active air suspension which has five levels of lift, the last two of which are available in the “offroad” drive mode, which is one of the many drive modes present.

The keyless entry with convenient proximity sensor makes for easy access with the key fob pocketed. The cabin quality feels top-notch and well put-together, as with all premium Audi models. There is no dearth of features and equipment inside and the Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro clearly has maintained everything that made it a winner nearly a decade ago and there have only been more additions to increase its appeal. The Bang & Olufsen premium 3D surround audio system, Audi’s 10.1-inch signature MultiMedia Interface (MMI), 12.3-inch high-resolution, and full colour virtual cockpit, plus smartphone interface, touchscreen controls of the four-zone automatic air-conditioning, and the huge panoramic sunroof all tick the premium feature boxes just as needed.

The three-row Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro makes for good comfort with even third-row occupants enjoying some spoils. The split-folding third-row seats are powered with easy access from the huge boot. Even with all seven seats up, the Q7 offers 400 litres of boot volume. Fold down the third row and that goes up to 780 litres. Folding the second row seatbacks down frees up the entire 1,908 litres. The split-folding second row also makes for incredible versatility—always a prominent quality of the Audi Q7.

