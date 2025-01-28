First Drive of the Kia Syros: Reinvigorating the Compact SUV

The Kia Syros is the Korean automobile company’s second weapon for a segment with which it is already familiar

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The sub-four-metre compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) space seems to be the one to watch out for in 2025. Kia are no strangers to success in this segment. The Sonet continues to be among the popular choices here but now they are offering something better. Does that mean the Sonet is no longer relevant? Not at all. The Kia Syros will be placed just above its sibling, as a more premium product that offers more space and features. On paper, it has enough to sway some of the mid-size SUV buyers too. To get a first-hand experience, we landed in Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon) for a drive.

On the road, the Kia Syros cannot be mistaken for anything else. It does not even resemble its closest siblings. Perhaps, in a bid to make its premium nature evident Kia have sought inspiration from their flagship EV9 for this one. The result is a unique yet polarising appearance not seen so far in this segment. Regardless of how one may take to the boxy design and flat rear end, the Syros appears proportionally sound with 17-inch alloy wheels filling the wheel-arches nicely. It helps that the stance is upright and confident too. The flush-fitting door-handles are a nice aesthetic touch but not as easy to use as conventional pull-type doors.

Space is the first thing that seems abundant when one steps into the cabin. The Syros is exactly the same length as the Sonet but has 50 millimetres more wheelbase. It is also 15 mm wider and 38 mm taller. That may not seem like much but Kia have found a way to create more space inside. My six-foot-one self was adequately comfortable in both the front and rear seats. The fit and finish is noticeably good, everything one touches feels premium and of high quality, which is the case with the Sonet too. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable but height adjustment is manual, which feels like an afterthought.

On this drive, both the cars we drove were automatics and the gear selectors were stubby units. The length of the selector stood out because it could foul with the practicality of the cup-holders located right behind it. A seamless triple-screen display that includes the instrument cluster, a-c status (partially hidden behind the steering wheel), and touchscreen infotainment is present but we are glad to say that the most important controls are still physical buttons, a nice touch.

According to us, the biggest difference between the Syros and the Sonet are the rear seats. Yes, the Syros offers more room but there are more features too. Some may be excited by the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dedicated rear a-c vents or even the reclining seats but our attention was arrested by the ventilated seats: a feature that is just not present in this segment and a game-changer for those who prioritize passenger comfort when shopping for a car. Furthermore, Kia have thoughtfully provided one-touch up-down power windows for all four doors.

Under the bonnet, the Syros comes with only two engine options: either the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol (120 hp and 172 Nm) or the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel (115.6 hp and 250 Nm) unit. The former can be had with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT while the diesel can be specced with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. We had a go in both petrol and diesel cars with the automatic transmissions. Although the turbo-petrol engine is fairly audible outside the car even at idle, not much is heard or felt inside the cabin. That continues to be the case until about 4,000 rpm, post which the engine’s refinement begins to falter as it heads towards the 6,000-rpm peak power mark. However, most people may not experience that at all because, in seventh gear, the Syros is capable of running at 100 km/h with the engine ticking over at just 2,100 rpm. The DCT itself is quick to respond, kicking down two or even three gears to aid rapid acceleration when needed. In Sport mode, there is fun to be had if one takes charge of gear-shifting, using the paddle-shifters.

Although our drive in the diesel automatic was short, we were convinced that it would be our choice of powertrain between the two. There is a lot more torque to play with and it comes rushing in within a small powerband early in the rev-range. Sure, the torque converter is not as rapid as the DCT but the shifts are smooth and the car feels more confident while cruising at highway speeds. Of course, the diesel engine’s noise is slightly more audible within the cabin.

Regardless of one’s choice of powertrain, the Syros is easy to handle. The steering has a reassuring weight and it responds to input with precision. Introduce the car to a fast corner and it turns into the curve unfazed, executing the remainder of the arc gracefully. The suspension and chassis work as a unit and, at the speeds we were able to achieve on public roads, it never once felt overwhelmed. Using the gear-shifter took more effort than most cars but we feel the leverage offered by the stubby shifter may be a factor there. The suspension is firm enough to keep the car level through sweeping corners yet pliant enough to mute potholes and undulations. The car remains planted at triple-digit speeds on the highway and composed round fast corners as well. It communicates with the driver well, providing a rich interface between brain and bitumen. Furthermore, the ride quality is good enough to absorb most imperfections on the road, which can keep passengers reasonably comfortable. The automatic models get disc brakes all around and their braking ability is powerful and precise.

At this time, we have no idea about the price, but given the Syros’ placement in Kia India’s portfolio, we may expect a starting price of about Rs 9 lakh.

It is a size that is easy to use, it has a cabin that is spacious and well-equipped, is fun to drive, has a diesel engine, and offers ADAS too. The Syros has to contest with established players in the segment and newcomers, including the Škoda Kylaq, but we feel it has enough to hold its ground with ease.

