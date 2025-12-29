Citroën C3X Road Test Review: The ‘X’ Factor

The Citroën C3 has received an X-shot in the arm. While its solid hardware has been retained, the car has undergone some changes in its interior and exterior. We drove the C3X with a six-speed torque

converter, and we are now more impressed by this entry-level compact sport utility vehicle (SUV)

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The French are known for their emphasis on organic growth, and the new Citroën C3X reflects that philosophy. The C3X is a new addition to Citroën’s existing C3 line-up. While retaining its solid fundamentals, the C3X addresses some key areas that require attention. With a few subtle yet necessary updates to both the interior and exterior, it is now a more compelling package.

Up front, it now sports a full LED set-up comprising daytime running lights (DRL), projector headlights, and fog-lamps. The side profile looks cleaner, sans the door cladding, which one can opt for as an add-on. Wheel-arch cladding, though, is retained above the new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the only visible distinction is the “X” badge on its tailgate. The cabin has been enhanced with the use of soft-touch materials. Leatherette has been integrated into sections of the dashboard, including the steering wheel, which feels nicer to hold.

Although the Citroën C3X stays mechanically identical to the C3, this time we have sampled the torque converter automatic, available only in the top-of-the-line Shine trim. The 110-hp turbo-petrol engine remains peppy, but instead of the 190 Nm that the manual transmission is capable of, this automatic enjoys a higher 205 Nm, giving it a stronger pull from the get-go. The refined engine and six-speed transmission work in harmony and deliver a smooth drive. Once you get the hang of the behaviour of this set-up, overtaking becomes effortless. In manual mode, gear shifts feel slicker, and while they didn’t induce engagement like a true manual shifter, the experience did bring a smile to my face. For drivers who enjoy the control of a manual but tire of driving in traffic, this setup strikes a practical middle ground.



Overall, the C3X is delightful to drive in and around the city. In traffic, the car’s well-weighted steering and nimble character are further complemented by the slick torque converter. It stays planted around corners at moderate speeds, too. Additionally, it soaks up bumps and tackles speed-breakers with ease, thanks to its 180-millimetre ground clearance, and, more importantly, Citroën’s exceptional suspension setup that suits our road conditions well. The C3X is ever ready to take on sections of pothole-ridden roads that most vehicles and drivers are not willing to traverse. It passes them, to get ahead, and saves you some time and money. Braking performance is equally confidence-inspiring, and the setup offers good stopping power, bringing the car to a halt with reassuring composure.



Now, one of the important aspects of travelling in a car is comfort, and the Citroën C3 lays it out spaciously, aided by its class-leading wheelbase. The C3X adds to it, supplemented by the addition of some nifty convenience features. There is now a passive entry system, a push-to- start/stop button, auto engine-start/stop during brief halts, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, cruise control, and two USB Type-C ports for the rear passengers. Additionally, one can also opt for a wireless charger.

For safety, it gets six airbags, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, ABS, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP), as well as ISOFIX mounts for rear seats. There is also an option to add a 360° camera system that can display seven different view angles, for an extra Rs 25,000. In addition to these, the car returned a respectable overall fuel efficiency of 10 km/l with a mix of sedate and spirited driving, though more of the former.



Colour options include Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, and a new Garnet Red, which can also be paired with a Perla Nera Black roof. The C3X comes in “Metropolitan Leatherette” interior, in the Shine trim, and thanks to the GST rejig, this “Turbo Shine AT” variant is now available for an approximately Rs 60,000 lower price of Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom).



The C3X does not target a specific group of buyers. It is an all-rounder, an effort to appeal to everyone looking for an ICE (internal combustion engine) option within that price range. With it, Citroën has tried to tick all the right boxes for all types of customers. Considering the potential it has, this would be the right pick for enthusiasts as well as those looking for a value proposition.

