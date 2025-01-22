Citroën Basalt PureTech 110 Test Review: Nailing the Fundamentals

How does it feel like to live with the Citroën Basalt as a coupé-SUV with its functional form, ample space, and driving dynamics in the real world? Let’s find out

While the sport utility vehicle (SUV) body-style has been ruling the roost in India, the coupé-SUV body-style has also begun making waves in this ultra-competitive space, starting with the Citroën Basalt. We already got our first taste of it in Goa and even though the time we could spend with it was limited, we already appreciated the fact that Citroën India have been listening to their customers and addressing their needs by solving some of the negatives from the earlier C3 range. The question is, while a coupé-SUV body-style does the job of standing out, is it a valid alternative to traditional SUVs in the real world. We spent some quality time with the Citroën Basalt to find out just that.

Despite the coupé-SUV philosophy, wherein the roof-line flows rather gently towards the rather upright rear end, the Citroën Basalt doesn’t really look out of place. At a glance, you’d be hard pressed to find any major differences from other Citroën models. That said, a larger set of wheels would’ve been nice to improve its road presence. The upright bonnet, however, is certainly appreciable as it makes for a decent field of vision, especially while navigating tight spots.

Speaking of visibility, the cabin, much like that of the C3 range, feels spacious and is helped by the large windows. The layout itself is familiar with its quirky yet clutter-free placement of controls. Another positive is the fact that there is a healthy dose of physical controls that have a tactile feeling. While the plastics all over look and feel like they’re built to last, soft-touch materials could’ve amped up the premium factor.

Fortunately, the coupé-SUV body-style has not sacrificed the seating space for both rows of seats. Even a six-foot and above person can squeeze in without too much of a hassle. The seats themselves have a plush yet supportive feeling where one can handle long-distance travel with ease. While the bonnet supports the field of view for the driver, the driving position offered by the seat is also helpful.

Another fear related to the coupé-SUV body-style that the Citroën Basalt addresses to some extent is the boot space on offer. At 470 litres, it’s more than enough for a weekend getaway or heavy-duty grocery runs. However, it would’ve been nice to have an electric tailgate function because for those below five feet nine inches, swinging it shut is a bit of a challenge.

So far as features go, the Basalt covers the essentials with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment that is easy to use and it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The simplicity continues with a seven-inch digital driver’s display with all the information well within the line of sight, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear a-c vents, a rear parking camera with sensors that has an adequate resolution. While this feature list is ideal to cover the basics, there are certain niceties that could’ve been present such as ventilated front seats, a sunroof, keyless ignition as well as a one-touch up function for the driver’s power window. Another odd bit is the absence of adjustable thigh support in the top-spec manual variant.

The powertrain we have for this road test is the tried and tested 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit that already does duty in the C3. Yes, it’s a three-cylinder unit, but if you’re seated inside, you can barely hear the thrum. Further complementing the NVH levels are the low levels of engine and road noise while the car is in motion. On paper, it is no slouch, but it isn’t exactly a sporty unit. Nevertheless, you can ask enough from the motor to execute overtakes.

So far as the six-speed manual gearbox is concerned, the clutch pedal is easy to use, which is ideal for traffic situations. The ratios are well spaced out and sixth gear comes in very handy on open roads for a leisurely cruise. Ideally, for city driving, you can stick around third or fourth gears. The only real gripe about this gearbox is that the shifts can feel a bit clunky even though the throws are relatively short.

Citroën have got their ride quality down to a T for most of their modern line-up and the Basalt is no exception. Driving on the varying surfaces of Pune roads, the suspension set-up was found to be on the stiffer side but the thuds felt gentle and, more importantly, the Basalt felt composed. This stiff set-up also allows for some spirited cornering without a hitch despite the car’s tall stance. The steering feels light and responsive to quick direction changes around the city and that also helps while parking the car in tight spaces. If you need to tackle corners at higher speeds, the steering offers adequate feedback where you have a sense of control.

With its price ranging from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom), the Citroën Basalt proves that a coupé-SUV body-style does not feel out of place in the real world. There’s a sensible list of features, the car is fairly spacious to be seated in, and is nice to drive around in a variety of scenarios. Sure, it does lack certain premium niceties and isn’t overly sporty but for its price range, it is decently equipped and ticks the boxes for those who want a no-frills everyday coupé-SUV.

