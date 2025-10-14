Citroën Aircross X Launched in India – First Impressions

The Citroën Aircross X has been launched in India, starting at ₹9.77 lakh. We spent some time with a top spec variant of the SUV to bring you our first-look impressions.

Story: Salman Bargir

Citroën is on an ‘X’ launch spree. Following the C3X in August and the Basalt X in September, the French carmaker has now introduced the Aircross X. The “X” series line-up forms a key part of Citroën’s India-focused strategy, offering the same core models with added features, and upgraded equipment to enhance its existing portfolio.

On the outside, the Aircross X retains the butch and rugged styling of the standard Aircross. Visually, little has changed, the key distinctions are, a pair of new LED fog lamps that replace the halogen units, and an “X” badge on the tailgate. It’s inside the cabin, where the Aircross X sees most of its updates, setting it apart from the 2024 Aircross.

Firstly, the Aircross X now comes equipped with “Proxi Sense”, Citroën’s passive entry and exit system, paired with a new key fob. The SUV automatically locks or unlocks when it detects the key fob within or outside its proximity. Step inside, and the refreshed cabin feels noticeably more premium. Soft-touch leatherette material has been used for the dashboard, steering wheel, and door panels. The gear-lever has been redesigned. There is ambient lighting integrated into the layered dashboard and front door panels further enhance the cabin’s visual appeal. The dashboard also features a slanted-line-pattern texture and gold accents, also seen on the a-c vents and on the sides of the centre console. The front seats are now ventilated and can be operated via switches positioned on the outer side of the seats.

In addition to six airbags, ABS, hill-hold assist, and electronic stability program (ESP), the Aircross X now gains several new driver aids and safety features. These include an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), cruise control, and an engine start/stop switch with auto start-stop functionality, among others. Buyers can also opt for a 360° camera system at an additional cost of Rs 25,000.

The standout feature of Citroën’s “X” series line-up is CARA, a voice assistant that the brand describes as an “intelligent co-passenger.” Developed by Stellantis It specifically mentioned in its own voice that it has been developed by Stellantis for the occupants’ vehicle related needs. Citroën says CARA has been engineered for the Indian market and can speak 52 languages, including several Indian languages. During our interaction, it responded well to questions in Marathi, Malayalam, and Tamil. To use CARA, it must first be activated via the “My Citroën” app on a registered smartphone. The phone is then connected to the vehicle, allowing CARA to be accessed through the Aircross X’s 10.25-inch infotainment display. CARA comes complimentary for a limited period and is available exclusively on the top-end Max Automatic variants of Citroën’s “X” series line-up.

The Citroën Aircross X is offered in six monotone and four dual-tone colour options, with the latter—such as this “Garnet Red” with a contrasting black roof—available for an additional Rs 20,000.

Mechanically, the Aircross X remains unchanged, continuing with Citroën’s renowned suspension setup, engine and transmission options, and the same robust underpinnings as the standard Aircross. It also retains all the key features, while adding a few thoughtful upgrades that make it an even more appealing choice in its segment.

Meanwhile, prices for the standard Aircross start at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now offered exclusively in the “You” variant with a five-seat configuration. It is powered by the PureTech 82 engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This setup can also be fitted with a CNG fuel option as a dealer-level add-on at an extra cost, and it is available in the Aircross X Plus variant as well.

The new Aircross X range starts with the Plus variant, priced at Rs 9.77 lakh (ex-showroom), and extends up to around Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Max variant equipped with the tiptronic automatic transmission. Notably, the Aircross has recently also earned a five-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP).

