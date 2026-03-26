Charge_iN by Mahindra Ties with HPCL for EV Charging

Charge_iN by Mahindra and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have announced a collaboration for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at HPCL fuel stations across India.

Charge_iN by Mahindra will leverage HPCL’s considerable pan-India fuel station network to develop EV charging infrastructure. The agreement is expected to enhance EV users’ experience and accelerate EV adoption in India. HPCL is one of India’s largest state-owned oil and gas corporations, operating over 24,400 retail outlets nationwide and running over 5,400 EV charging stations under the “HP e-Charge” brand.

The agreement holds strategic significance as India accelerates its transition toward electric transportation. HPCL’s existing retail outlet footprint provides a strong platform for accelerated EV charging infrastructure deployment and seamless nationwide expansion.

Charge_iN by Mahindra is part of the company’s vision to “unlimit” electric mobility by building an ultra-fast charging network which also aligns with the government’s vision of strengthening public EV charging infrastructure. These charging stations will exclusively feature 180-kW dual gun chargers designed to deliver faster, more convenient, and reliable charging for electric four-wheelers. Mahindra presently offers a wide range of EVs from the compact XUV 3XO to the more premium BE and XEV series models. The latter are capable of being charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175-kW DC fast-charger.

The cooperation with HPCL represents the next step in the collective efforts of Charge_iN by Mahindra in India to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem—regarded as an important foundation towards realising the goal of widespread EV adoption in India. This move is aligned with the country’s energy transition roadmap with HPCL actively diversifying into renewable and alternate energy sources, with a strong and growing focus on electric mobility. The company is steadily expanding its EV charging infrastructure across the country, spanning key highway corridors as well as major urban centres.