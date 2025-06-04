BMW M2 CS Introduced

With more power, less weight, a stiffer chassis, and loads of added aggression, the new BMW M2 CS is the most hardcore iteration of the Bavarian manufacturer’s smallest M coupé.

The hallowed letters “CS” have finally graced the baby M again. BMW have turned the dial on the latest generation of the M2 up to eleven. The 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, in-line, six-cylinder “S58” unit from the standard M2 has been bumped up by 50 hp and 100 Nm, now delivering 530 hp at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of peak torque between 2,750–5,730 rpm. The redline is at an exciting 7,200 rpm. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, propelling the car from naught to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The manual six-speed option is not on offer due to low sales numbers in the standard model; which is surprising because it is among the reasons we adore the M2.

The BMW M2 CS also gets stiffer engine mounts, bespoke spring and damper tuning, and updated chassis control systems that have been tailored precisely to handle the improved characteristics of the engine and suspension. The car now sits eight mm closer to the ground, translating to a lower centre of gravity and increased cornering prowess. Buyers can opt for an optional lightweight titanium M Performance exhaust which has been specifically designed for this model, providing a “more aggressive soundscape” and increased weight savings, as well as an optional M Carbon ceramic brake system for improved deceleration.

The most identifiable feature of the new M2 CS is the new carbon-fibre ducktail spoiler, along with the carbon-fibre roof and a CS-specific large diffuser. Kerb weight has dropped to 1,700 kg, 30 kilos down from the standard M2.

The exterior receives four colour options: Sapphire Black, Velvet Blue, Brooklyn Grey, and Portimao Blue. CS-exclusive forged M light-alloy wheels with a matte Gold Bronze finish round up the aesthetic appeal of the car, especially with its aggressive 19-inch front and 20-inch rear staggered setup.

The interior has been generously showered with M and CS goodies. With weight optimised and heated M Carbon bucket seats finished in Merino leather, an Alcantara-wrapped M steering wheel, Carbon-fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) elements in the dash and CS badges sprinkled just about everywhere, the interior will not let you forget that you are sitting in a track special.

But despite the hardcore nature of the car, it comes equipped with creature comforts such as three-zone climate control, a head-up display, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The standard G87 M2 retails in India at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). Given that the BMW M2 CS has been priced 30 per cent higher than the standard M2 in European markets, we expect a tentative price of Rs 1.30 crore on Indian shores. That said, it is not likely that the CS will make it to India because it is not part of their current target markets for this particular car.

Story: Abhisu Poddar



