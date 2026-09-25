Bentley Debuts New All-electric Torcal SUV

The five-metre flagship introduces Bentley’s next-generation design, technology and craftsmanship while delivering up to 1,350 Nm and 600 km of range



Bentley has unveiled the all-new Torcal, its first fully electric model, which could well serve as the template for future Bentley offerings, irrespective of powertrain. That’s because while Bentley’s design ethos thus far has shown a clear distinction between its sleek, sporty sedans and upright SUVs, this time around the design team from Crewe has created a low, sleek SUV that seamlessly melds its long wheelbase with its short overhangs, and muscular front fascia.

In profile, the “endless” bonnet line gels well with the sloping silhouette, as well as the 21-inch wheels (on the standard or core model) or 22-inch wheels (on the “S”). And at the rear, the minimalist tail-lights flank the new Bentley emblem, first seen on the EXP 15 Concept Car showcased during Monterey Car Week, at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Moving inside, we see the new “wing-inspired” dashboard, featuring leather, wool, veneer and aluminium. Knurled controls and reinterpreted “bullseye” vents combine craftsmanship with technology, while physical controls remain on the console and steering wheel. The new 16-way seats feature adjustable bolsters, besides heating, ventilation, and massage functions, alongside optional Postural Adjust and Smart Seat Climate systems continuously managing pressure distribution and temperature. The optional Wellness Seat Specification adds massage function into the cushion for the legs, while the three-seat rear bench introduces power folding, a first-time inclusion for Bentley, with the Frosted Diamond switchable-glass sunroof adding a touch of airiness.

At five metres long, the Torcal has a 460-litre boot and 90-litre front storage area. Twenty-five radars, sensors and cameras enable advanced ADAS, including obstacle avoidance, towing and parking assistance, remote parking and trained manoeuvres. Radar-controlled powered doors can self-open and close.

And now, the USP: two permanent-magnet synchronous motors, delivering 821 hp and 1,194 Nm on the Core, and 888 hp and 1,350 Nm–the highest on any Bentley–on the S variant. That means, despite its nearly 2,800-kg weight, the Torcal S can hit 100 km/h from standstill in 2.9 seconds, and keep charging to its 261-km/h top speed. Moreover, the fully active suspension and adaptive two-valve dampers debut on a Bentley, independently controlling each damper and eliminating conventional anti-roll bars, so one doesn’t feel a thing even when the road surface is less than pristine. And for those ready to use this SUV like a, well, SUV, the front has an open differential and the rear a locking differential with multi-plate clutches.

Electronic all-wheel steering, with up to five degrees of rear steering, reduces the turning circle to 11.1 metres. Standard brakes use 420-mm front and 370-mm rear discs, while optional CSiC (Carbon Silicon Carbide) brakes increase these to 440 mm and 410 mm, respectively.

Powering the motors is a 113-kWh battery, using 192 lithium-ion pouch cells, for a range of up to 600 km. The Torcal runs on 800-volt architecture, with the battery benefitting from 400-kW charging, topping up from 10 to 80 per cent in under 20 minutes and adding 100 miles in seven minutes. And, as an aside, the battery boasts a 10-year or 160,000-km (100,000-mile) warranty.

Ultimately, the Torcal tips the “make or break” scales more towards the “make” side. And while an unabashedly performance-oriented offering, the top-tier comfort inclusions balance the overall package quite well. So, though this correspondent is hardly one for cliches, the phrase “iron fist in a velvet glove” comes to mind.

Moreover, though essentially based on the same platform as the Porsche Cayenne Electric, the Bentley badge alone (if not the performance chops) means the only alternative that ticks all the boxes (super-luxury, sustainable, performance-oriented) is the Rolls-Royce Spectre. And even there, the Torcal’s rough-road abilities win out.