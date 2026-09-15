Can the BMW i5 Long Wheelbase be an ideal executive sedan for those who want to show they’ve made it in silence? We sampled it in the real world



Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Chirayu Gijare

When one has made it up to a certain aspirational moment in life, they want to show it; be it opting for a higher standard of living or, let’s say, purchasing a status symbol. In terms of a status symbol for executive mobility, despite an ever-growing popularity for SUVs, there’s still demand in India for executive sedans to be chauffeured around in. BMW already has the 5 Series for that, but it’s decided to diversify the choices for those who want to showcase their achievements in silence with the introduction of the i5 Long Wheelbase.

Offered in a single eDrive35L M Sport variant, the “silence” itself tells everything as it gets electric propulsion. The question is, whether the 5 Series going electric whilst retaining the long wheelbase can still make a strong case as an electric executive sedan. We got the chance to get up close and personal with it in the real world.

If you would place the combustion-engine BMW 5 Series and the i5 long-wheelbase sedans side by side, you’d be hard pressed to find any visual differences as the limo-like stance as well as the moderately sporty cuts, creases and the illuminated kidney grille are all identical. In fact, being 5,175 millimetres long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,520 mm high and getting a 3,105-mm wheelbase, their dimensions are identical too. Where the i5L stands out is the fact that it gets 20-inch wheels with 245/45 R20 tyres at the front and wider 275/40 R20 tyres at the rear that, to me, look proportionately better with the long body. Blue accents around the BMW logos give it its electric identity. Also, an India-specific change is the 154-mm ground clearance, the benefit I’ll get to later. There’s also a “First Edition” limited to 99 units that adds Titanium Bronze exterior accents to the mix, but all units have already been sold out.

Step inside and it’s evident that the modern, fairly premium and minimalist cabin layout has also been retained right down to the nicely done dual-tone black and cognac theme with a significant dose of leatherette upholstery, soft-touch materials. How can we forget the tastefully done customisable ambient lighting? It is present not only in the dashboard and doors, but also in the panoramic glass roof, which really helps to set the ambience in the dead of night. Now the drive selector and the rotary iDrive controller with the transparent crystal finish adds to the premium aura. The iDrive controller takes a bit of time to get used to and using the touchscreen to access the same functions feels more intuitive instead. In addition, I would’ve liked more physical controls rather than haptic panels for that sense of tactileness.

Offered in a sole variant, the i5L retains the 5 Series’ packed features list which includes powered and ventilated front seats, a curved dual-screen setup comprising of a slick and easy to use, 14.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging pad, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, ADAS, multi-zone climate control, Type-C charging ports and a 360-degree camera setup.

Since this is an executive sedan, the focus is undoubtedly at the rear for the chauffeur-driven individuals. The good news? It’s a really nice place to be seated in as there is a good amount of room to stretch out comfortably. The seats themselves are supportive and well-padded with decent shoulder, back and underthigh support, complemented by neck pillows for even better support. While there is a decent backrest angle, it would’ve been nice it was adjustable, too. There are plenty of niceties onboard including two Type-C charging ports, a tablet-holder bay, two dedicated climate-control zones, a switch to open the sunroof shade, multiple a-c vents and, if the armrest is set down, there is an additional wireless phone charging pad and an extra set of cupholders. That being said, not having rear sunshades or a rear entertainment package (limited to the First Edition) as a standard fitment is an odd omission.

Now, to the main thing that separates the BMW i5L from the ICE 5 Series, which is its heart. In place of a 258-hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the 530Li, the i5 eDrive35L packs a 200-kW (272-hp) electric motor on the rear axle with a fairly similar torque output at 410 Nm. This is powered by an 81.6-kWh battery that is enough to give an MIDC-rated range of 669 km.

How’s it to drive in the real world? For starters, like any other EV, it can be docile around city streets gliding through traffic in silence. It’s further helped by the impressive NVH levels that filter out most of the chaos outside; which is precisely what is needed in an executive sedan. That doesn’t mean one can’t have a bit of fun with it as it is more than quick enough for sprints and highway overtakes giving a linear pull that doesn’t really taper off even at triple-digit speeds.

Now let’s get one thing clear, the i5L being an executive sedan is not meant to be hooned around in a spirited way, but there is still a smooth and direct enough feedback from the wheel which inspires some confidence, while the 50:50 weight distribution also helps keep this big and heavy car somewhat in check around corners. But for the traditional BMW enthusiasts, it might not be their cup of tea.

The real highlight though is the way it rides. With an air suspension setup focused on the rear axle, chauffeur-driven individuals will be pleased to know that the ride is plush with the damping on the softer side; the focus is clearly on comfort. Fortunately, the sedan remains settled at high speeds, too. Even more impressive is the way the i5L effortlessly soaks up a lot of the varied surfaces on our monsoon-hit roads rather effortlessly. Here’s where the 154-mm ground clearance really came in handy as the need for “crabbing” over high speed-breakers is kept to a minimum.

Can this executive sedan go the distance? Well, after doing nearly 130 kilometres worth of driving and the predicted range still showing over 330 km, l believe getting between 450 to 500 km is a realistic possibility if you’re judicious with the accelerator pedal.

Last but not least, a strong appeal for the BMW i5L is its price-tag. At Rs 79.60 lakh (ex-showroom) it only carries a Rs 3 lakh premium over the petrol-powered BMW 530Li. Credit goes to the fact that this is BMW’s first locally-assembled electric sedan. The fact that it also undercuts its primary rival, the Lexus ES 500e, along with the other brownie points it scores for space, premiumness and ride quality, makes a strong case to consider the i5L as an electric executive sedan that demonstrates one’s sense of achievement in silence.