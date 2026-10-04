Do the updates on the facelifted Škoda Slavia give it a fresh lease of life as a mid-size sedan



Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Chirayu Gijare

Since 2022, the Škoda Slavia has soldiered on quite nicely as a dependable mid-size sedan with a focus on driving thrills and a fundamentally sorted package with the necessary niceties to make it one of the carmaker’s bread and butter models. But it’s 2026, a long enough period for a midlife refresh and since its larger sibling the Kushaq got a refresh it was only a matter of time before the Slavia got it. Well, it’s now here with fresh looks, more kit and a key mechanical change. Is all this enough to give it an edge in a segment that might not necessarily be as big or intensely competitive as SUVs, but still has demand for it? We got to sample it in the beautiful backdrops of Jodhpur to answer those questions.

Fortunately the facelifted Škoda Slavia still looks like a baby Octavia with its understated elegance doing all the talking and you get new additional Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige shades to choose from. That being said, the front bumper has been slightly tweaked, the traditional butterfly grille is more pronounced and you get refreshed LED headlights with a similar connected strip like the Kushaq.

Although unlike the Kushaq, the strip isn’t illuminated and there’s a serrated layout for the LED DRLs. Different 16-inch alloy wheel design aside, the side profile remains the same with minor tweaks to the tail lamps and a dark panel with “Škoda” lettering, rounding off the exterior changes. There’s also the Monte Carlo trim that brings in a black paint job option, blacked out accents, black wheels, special badging and limited to the 1.5 DSG variants, red brake callipers. Overall it’s a little nicer on the eyes without going extreme.

You’d be hard pressed to notice any differences inside as the overall layout is pretty identical to the outgoing model. But there are some much needed additions. Out goes the smaller instrument cluster and in comes, a larger, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display from the Kushaq. It looks nicer and more modern-looking with crisp colours and you get all the necessary information available in the right places without needing to fiddle around the sub menus.

While the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is retained with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it now gets an updated UI that is easy to get used to, the menus are simpler and the operation is slick. There’s now also Google AI assistance onboard. Now where the Slavia does stand out over the Kushaq is the fact there’s a much needed 360-degree camera and it has largely solved the low resolution issue that was there before, which further adds to the convenience.

Of course, how can we forget the segment-first addition of rear massaging seats from the Kushaq. But I believe the Slavia would’ve been better off with a ventilation function instead, especially for Indian conditions as there’s no real adjustability with the massage function apart from an on/off switch, and it would’ve been ideal to have the option for intensity and speed. Nevertheless, these add on to a decently packed feature list like, Type-C charging ports, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof as well as powered and ventilated front seats.

There’s no changes to the seats, and there wasn’t really a need for it since it was already a pleasant place to be seated in. They’re wide, supportive, and well-cushioned to handle long periods of travel. Rear comfort continues to be its biggest strength with decent legroom although the headroom could be on the limit for tall individuals. It is also quite practical with a healthy 521-litre boot more than sufficient enough for heavy-duty luggage. While it sticks to the fundamentals in safety with six airbags, ESC, ABS, TPMS, an auto-dimming IRVM, three-point seatbelts and ISOFIX mounts, adding ADAS to the fray would’ve been very beneficial to the Slavia.

Mechanically, the 2026 Škoda Slavia carries on with the tried and trusted 115-hp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol and the 150-hp 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine options. Like the Kushaq, the main change here is the 1.0 TSI getting a new eight-speed automatic (AQ300) alongside the six-speed manual, replacing the AQ250 six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.5 TSI comes mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG, but it gains rear disc brakes. With the brilliant roads and varied surfaces that are in Jodhpur, it is a perfect proving ground to test out if the new 1.0 TSI automatic combination really changes the drive experience.

Since the 1.5 TSI/DSG combo hasn’t changed, it remains the ideal pick for enthusiast thrills, meaning it is properly quick, with the seven-speed DSG complementing it with quick and seamless shifts. Of course, this does come at the cost of fuel efficiency if you’re heavy on the accelerator pedal. Even if you’re not driving spiritedly, it can still stroll along calmly in traffic scenarios. With the addition of rear disc brakes, stopping power is greater, which only further inspires confidence to push further.

Now to the new 1.0 TSI / eight-speed torque converter combination that takes the spotlight for basically being a more enjoyable experience than before. The new gearbox is impressively smooth and quick with the shifts. More importantly, with more gears, there’s more gear ratios to play with, so the upshifts and downshifts are done in the ideal rev range which doesn’t put strain on the engine. It makes the overall experience linear, and nicely relaxing. This combination also allows for a bit of spirited driving, especially for executing quick overtakes, and the manual mode allows some freedom in the rev range before the gearbox automatically changes gears. This stress-free experience from the engine should also be more fuel efficient since I could easily get double-digit figures under both city and highway driving conditions. So this combination can be a handy daily driver and allow some hooning around when asked of it.

All this further complements the well-appreciated chassis and suspension setup that has been retained and gives the Slavia’s reputation as a driver’s car. Being typically European with a stiff suspension, it remains agile and confidence inspiring around corners, and the chassis feels taut and composed be it tight bends or high-speed corners. Steering feedback is decent, but I would’ve preferred a slightly more weighted feeling at higher speeds. This setup eats up broken roads for breakfast and remains well settled on highway roads too. Even under expressway speeds it continues to remain planted.

While prices for the 2026 Škoda Slavia are yet to be released, it’s a decent spruce up in looks and additional kit. Expect it to command a premium over the model it replaces that was priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.0 TSI eight-speed torque converter automatic combination is undoubtedly the star attraction with its smooth and relaxed experience. Yes there’s still some feature misses but it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and you continue to have a pleasurable driving sedan. So if it is priced right, and a good driving experience is your preference, then the Škoda Slavia has a fresh lease of life with its facelift.