Audi Q3 TFSI quattro First Drive Review – The Third Q

The all-new Audi Q3 has arrived in its third generation, and it brings all kinds of newness to the segment, from bold design, updated powertrain, and cutting-edge lighting technology. We drove it in Goa.

The first-ever Q9 was just shown recently, and it bears a striking resemblance to its smaller but very capable sibling. The Q9 root may be the Q3 to some extent, but the fact that the smaller Q is now here in its latest and most striking guise yet is definitely something to be happy about. And Audi India certainly is.

The Q3 has seen a good response over the years. Ever since it first arrived in 2012, it presented a different flavour to the luxury compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment with unmatched quality and poise, with a high level of comfort. The next one arrived only a decade later, but it took just four more years for the third-generation model to make its way here. A sign of the times? You bet. Staying current is the only way to stay relevant—at least in most matters.

The new Q3, then, is the first of the all-new Qs to finally make their way to India. The big exterior change is the face. A wider octagonal grille finished in black is flanked by slim light clusters and a more pronounced lower air dam. The rear gets revamped tail-light clusters with a connecting bar and an illuminated four-ring logo. The bold new look complements its behaviour well.

The Q3 feels taut and poised to attack, much like a taller and heavier A3, which it is. The monocoque body and 1,660-kilogram kerb weight mean it doesn’t feel outlandishly light and agile, but it does possess the dynamic handling characteristics and agility to put most of its rivals to shame. A key reason is that the suspension, which, with its strut front and four-link rear set-up, is on the firm side. Crucially, however, the more pliant compression means large bumps and undulations at speed are absorbed commendably. The choice of tyres, too, is a factor in both these aspects, with the Q3 using 235/55 R18s; not the conventional 60-profile SUV rubber.

Another big factor is the progressive steering system. The steering wheel takes just about two turns lock-to-lock—or 387°, Audi tells us. That affects how quickly it responds at speed as well as how easy it feels manoeuvring through a parking lot. Audi clarified that 85 per cent of Q3 owners also drive the car themselves, adding that 14 per cent of the Q3 owners buy another Q3. Interesting? I don’t know what to make of that. Except that stat would make me smile wider if the RS Q3 and its signature five were around, but I digress.

Among the biggest factors behind the Q3’s incredible handling and drivability is the quattro intelligent all-wheel drive. It’s not just about going off road or climbing rocks; it’s about how it brings a new level of confidence in challenging conditions every day. From sudden wet patches or gravel, or when a muddy road has a leaking drain making for a bit of slush, quattro, with its dynamic torque distribution and correction in milliseconds, makes for the best grip with consistent performance and confident handling in all situations and seasons. The traction is also responsible for its quick sprint times: zero to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, and it will get up to 229 km/h—given a runway or an autobahn. Here, a consistent 80 km/h was almost zero-effort stuff for the potent engine.

Speaking of which, the 2.0 TFSI engine has gained 10 kilowatts for a total of 204 hp, and a complementing 320 Nm of torque—as the Audi A4 received earlier along with other Volkswagen Group offerings. The “S tronic” seven-speed dual-clutch automatic makes swift work of sending the power to the quattro system and shifts seamlessly from odd to even gears with no perceptible feel; only a slightly audible sound and the moving rev-counter give the shift away. The engine note, particularly the intake soundtrack, is fruity. The paddle-shifters also hand quick control over the transmission to the driver. Further fine-tuning comes in the form of five modes in the drive select list: balance, comfort, dynamic, efficient, and off road. A point to note was that indicated efficiency was not really encouraging, hovering between seven and eight kilometres to the litre, even in the “efficient” drive mode. But that’s not what people who buy the Q3 will prioritise, is it?

Having got my fill of the drive experience, it was time to experience the rest of what the Q3 offers to enhance the overall experience. “Experience” is now the buzzword, as just having a great engine and a quick-shifting transmission are just two pieces of a large puzzle in the big picture. The interior quality is excellent. The level of fit-and-finish is on a par with larger and more expensive models—as it should be. The material is where the difference lies. Fabric trim on the doors, piano black plastic finish for the console, and a control slab behind the steering wheel… Wait. What? Yes. The Q3 has received a new-gen set of controls. Gone are the wheel stalks from behind the wheel and in comes a slab with flick controls at both ends. The left side has the indicator controls, with a knob on there for the wipers. Below that is a separate stalk for the adaptive cruise control settings. On the right, thanks to shift-by-wire tech, is the drive selector. Interesting changes, surely, and ones that do not take long to get used to, by the way. It feels intuitive.

There’s more. The centre touchscreen and driver information displays are now combined into one curved monolith form, with a slew of functions built in with quick-switch screens. There is a premium sound system from Sonos with 12 speakers and many hundreds of watts, as well as different sound profiles for an outstanding in-car audio experience. And it works well with heavy metal as well as retro pop tracks—I had my camera ace Chirayu inside with me, so. Then there’s the large dual-pane sunroof—also seemingly much-needed these days. Another neat touch is that the Reversing Assistant constantly records movements when below 35 km/h and remembers the last 50 metres; a big help with retracing one’s steps from a tight parking spot or a dead end.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) work quite well, with the highway run letting me verify that the adaptive cruise control and the collision warning work well. Autonomous emergency braking is also part of the equipment list, although that wasn’t put to the test. Goa was being its hot self that late afternoon, and as we made our way from the beach side to the hilltop to catch the sunset, I realised just how comfortable a car the new Q3 is.

The ergonomics are great, the positioning of all the controls—buttons, dials, switches, and knobs—is all ideal and makes adjusting things or changing settings on the move easier, with the eyes staying focused on the road. The seats are excellent in terms of both comfort and support, with more than adequate bolstering and length. While there is seat heating, cooling has, sadly, been skipped on the list; just like one of its primary competitors, oddly enough. But the three-zone auto-climate is cool. The use of acoustic glass also helps keep the cabin quiet and the level of refinement high.

All said and done, the Audi Q3 is an appealing compact luxury SUV with an excellent build quality, bold styling, responsive handling, and driving pleasure on its side. Yes, its primary rivals are the BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA, but more than a few others will try and take a swipe as well.

Need to Know – Audi Q3 TFSI quattro Zenith

Price: Rs 50-55 lakh (estimated)

Engine: 1,984-cc, in-line four, turbo-petrol, mild-hybrid

Max Power: 204 hp @ 4,500-6,000 rpm

Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1,500-4,400 rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, four-link rear

Weight: 1,660 kg



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Chirayu Gijare