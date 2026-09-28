Worthy Now?

Renault’s Triber had all the right ingredients to be a good MPV, however, it lacked spiciness, which has been taken care of now thanks to the HR10. What is it and how does it work? We find out.

Words: Ravi Chandnani

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Limitations, we all have them. Some of us limit ourselves because we lack knowledge, some limit themselves because they fear change. And then you have Renault India, which faced physical limitations in upgrading the Triber. However, sales charts and competition have forced Renault to break away from this limitation and give the Triber what it always deserved: some spice. Here is how the chefs at Renault India cooked up a recipe that is not just tasty but tastefully done.

For a long time, we have been asking Renault to introduce the “HR10” engine in the Triber, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor that produces 100 hp and 160 Nm. However, the older CMF-A platform was the limiting factor, as it did not allow Renault to package the HR10 in the Triber. However, once Renault saw the sales numbers of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Triber’s biggest rival, the French car maker understood the assignment and decided it was time to update the Triber. So the engineers got to work and heavily revised the CMF-A platform.

Now known as the Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP), it allows Renault to fit the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine in the Triber and also gave it the capability to house two CNG tanks under the load floor. However, just fitting a turbo engine in a revised chassis was not enough, so Renault went ahead and tuned the engine, and it now produces 100 hp and 180 Nm of torque, which is 28 hp and 84 Nm more than the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine. The added horsepower and torque also meant Renault had to retune the suspension setup with new valves for the dampers, a new anti-roll bar, and an offset spring design, making the already excellent ride quality and handling even better.

However, the biggest change comes in the form of the turbocharged engine. It feels amazing to drive the Triber because now one’s right foot doesn’t have to push the throttle more than halfway to reach a normal city-driving pace. The turbo does have some lag, but the engine revs quickly to 2,000 rpm, after which all the beans are sent gushing to the front wheels, and you get a nice, controlled surge of power and torque that makes the Triber effortless to drive, especially in the city. Plus, I am glad that Renault is only offering the Triber Turbo with a five-speed manual gearbox, which makes it engaging to drive as well. The Triber’s old engine was linear and smooth, and so is this one, but I never found it responsive. That changes with the introduction of a turbocharger as, after 2,000 rpm, things change and it takes off like a capable MPV should. Talking of capability, the handling remains sweet, and the ride quality is among the best in the segment; plus, there is the same level of equipment introduced in the Triber last year. All of this for under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) is a deal I would take any day. So, if you are in the market for an MPV that stands out and makes driving a family car exciting, the Triber Turbo is the right choice for you.