10 Reasons Why the MG M9 is India’s New Presidential Limousine

Here is a deep dive into why the MG M9 EV is a presidential limousine that does not just take you from point A to point B, and how it has been designed to make that journey first class



Story : Gaurav Davare

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

It’s only natural that if you’ve achieved something you’ve aspired for quite a long time or have achieved it in life, there needs to be a representation of that achievement. For a long time, sedans were the symbol of luxury executive travel, but the preference for luxury mobility has evolved to a point where, in addition to being chauffeured, greater privacy, space, technology, and comfort are the factors that matter. And that is where the MG M9 EV makes a great case as a presidential limousine.

Luxury multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) may don a van-like theme, but the MG M9 EV, with some of its curves, sleek lighting, and proportionate 19-inch wheels, exudes more of a luxurious vibe. And to showcase that feeling of achievement, the EV encapsulates it with its imposing road presence, being nearly 5.3 metres long and two metres wide.

The real luxury, however, becomes apparent once you step inside. See, if you’ve worked hard and arrived, you don’t want to be running around for things, and you’d like that sense of power within the palm of your hands. That’s why one can consider the MG M9 interior as essentially a boardroom on wheels. Just like how a person moves up in life, the two ottoman presidential seats in the second row move in 16 different ways, be it the headrest, the thigh support, the seat angle or even the entire seat.

Need to cool off? There are ventilated seats. Need to get cosy? There’s a heating function. Need to relax? You get a massage function with eight different settings. You can also stretch out and settle into those soft, yet supportive seats for a truly first-class seating experience. There’s even a powered ‘boss mode’ to avoid disturbing the occupant in front.

You literally have power at your fingertips to control the key features such as the air-conditioner functions, ambient lighting, sunroof, and window controls and get a palatial feel courtesy the dual-panoramic sunroof. Then there’s 64-colour ambient lighting to choose from, depending on your mood, an immersive sound experience from the 13-speaker JBL Premium audio system, three-zone climate control for individual comfort, many clever storage spaces, several dedicated Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports, and even a 220-volt power outlet if your laptop happens to run out of juice while in transit. The cherry on top is the optional individual rear touchscreen entertainment systems that can be considered as a dedicated tablet to keep one entertained on long drives. In the end, be it rushing to an airport transfer, heading out on a long intracity trip, or even getting stuck in the hustle and bustle of city traffic during an important meeting, the MG M9 EV is handy for making quality out of downtime.

While being comfortably seated is a fundamental requirement for a luxurious experience, modern luxury has evolved to the point where it’s not just about that, but also about how smartly everything works together. The MG M9 EV brings technology into the mix with a large 12.3-inch infotainment display offering wireless smartphone connectivity and allowing plenty of controls, right from seat ventilation, cooling and massage modes, sunroof functions, and lighting elements to drive mode selection. This is complemented by a digital cockpit that is easy to understand, with all the necessary information present in all the right places without the need to fiddle through a plethora of sub-menus. Of course, how can we forget a decent bit of technology for the front occupants as well, such as both front seats getting a powered adjustment function as well as having a heating, cooling, and massage function?

While intelligent voice commands make things intuitive, MG’s i-SMART connected technology, with connected features like geofencing, remote car controls, location sharing, and driving information, brings convenience to the driving experience while also keeping you well connected with your vehicle. That’s the beauty of the M9, for the technology works in the background, making the experience smarter, effortless, and unobtrusive, essentially allowing you to enjoy the luxury that comes with it.

Here’s where the MG M9 EV truly stands out among the luxury MPVs in India, as along with the luxury, there’s alternative sustainable propulsion via an electric powertrain that is engineered to deliver effortless performance that would be enjoyed by your driver or the driver in you. You get a 90-kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 548 kilometres, so you can go the distance. The 245-hp electric motor delivers instant torque and smooth acceleration, which make the M9 naturally suited to executive travel.

Moreover, what’s a presidential experience without some confidence in safety? The M9 gets seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, and, more importantly, Level 2 ADAS with features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure assist, and an advanced driver monitoring system. And all of that sits within the excellent and extensively tested platform and structure of the M9. The cherry on the top is a five-star Euro NCAP and ANCAP safety rating. Add to that the vast and supportive MG eHUB charging ecosystem and the variety of warranty and roadside assistance packages through the MG SELECT ownership programme, and you get luxury, technology, safety, and electric mobility in one complete package.

To sum up, with the M9, MG has proved that luxury is no longer the sedan’s forte, because this MPV ably elevates the entire experience. Indeed, it represents a new interpretation of that experience, with electric performance, comfort and intelligent technology. The MG M9 isn’t just a luxury MPV; it’s a boardroom on wheels.