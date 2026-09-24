True Tomahawk

When I first heard the name “Hector”, it reminded me of a scene from the movie Troy. As it turned out, it was a homage to the Royal Hector biplane used in the early 1930s and World War II. So, when I heard the name “Tomahawk”, I realised it was a reference to the famed fighter aeroplanes of World War II

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Chirayu Gijare

Combining both the aforementioned names, MG has named its latest offerings the Hector Tomahawk EV and the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. This time we sampled the EV in the Queen of the Arabian Sea, Kochi. Built on MG’s all-new ADAPT platform, the SUV shares only the Hector name with its ICE sibling; the rest is completely different.

Starting with the exterior design, what I noticed first was the departure from the industry trend of placing the headlights lower in the bumper, with the daytime running lights (DRL) being located where the headlights traditionally used to be. More so at the front, there is a multitude of quadrilateral shapes. Be it the rectangular LED projector headlights with tube-like elements and pixel-shaped DRL, the black band connecting them with an illuminated MG logo at the centre, or the bumper itself. The latter features sculpted sections that channel airflow through the vents at either end, a closed-off grille, an air intake, and a central lower air dam with a chrome pixel pattern.

The sides feature circular elements, such as the wheel arches, that look less like a rugged SUV and more like a people mover. MG says the 18-inch wheels are shaped like the rotors of a Tomahawk fighter and are wrapped in 225/55 tyres. But I feel they look a little small on a car that is nearly 4.8 metres long and 1.9 metres tall. I like how the outside rear-view mirrors are mounted on the front doors, along with the pull-type functional door handles. At the rear, the car also does away with the connecting light-bar trend, while the tail-lights complement the headlights. Continuing MG’s design trait, the flat powered tailgate carries badges for the name, variant, and ADAS. Overall, the design is simple, emphasises functionality, and gives the car a good road presence.

As you enter the car, the first thing that catches your eye is the large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that handles most of the controls for the EV’s extensive list of features and functions. Step inside, and the light almond-brown and black interior, combined with the large glass area and panoramic sunroof, makes the cabin feel bright and airy. The dashboard follows a relatively clean, horizontal layout, with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster positioned ahead of the driver. The two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel feels chunky and combines physical controls with stalk-mounted functions, while the drive selector is mounted on the left side of the steering column.

The freed-up space between the front seats houses a wireless charging pad, a separate slot for another smartphone, cupholders and additional storage. A compartment beneath the centre armrest provides more room for odds and ends. Thankfully, physical controls have been retained for frequently used functions such as air-conditioning, although most of the car’s functions are accessed through the touchscreen.

The materials are a mix of soft-touch surfaces and contrasting trims, complemented by ambient lighting. Overall, the cabin feels well assembled and suitably upmarket. While the front seats are broad, the electrically adjustable driver’s seat and the reach-and-rake adjustment for the steering wheel facilitate a comfortable driving position.

Move to the rear, and the Tomahawk offers generous knee- and head-room, while the backrest can be reclined for comfort. The flat floor also makes the middle seat more usable. Rear passengers get their own air vents, USB-C ports, seatback pockets, and retractable window blinds.

Behind the wheel, the Tomahawk EV feels more relaxed than outright sporty. Driver ergonomics are well sorted with easily accessible controls and good all-round visibility through the large glass area. With 204 hp of power and 310 Nm of torque on tap, the Hector Tomahawk EV has more than enough performance for everyday driving. I found myself preferring Eco mode most of the time. It delivers a smoother and more predictable response. Standard mode makes more sense when you want a little more urgency at higher speeds, while Sport is considerably more aggressive and can make the power delivery feel unnecessarily sharp for everyday use, particularly for less experienced drivers.

Additionally, there is enough torque to overwhelm the front tyres if you simply floor the accelerator, regardless of the drive mode. That said, the tyres offer decent grip, although they can feel a little hard and transmit more road feedback than is strictly necessary in my view. The steering, meanwhile, offers good feedback and is well weighted, giving you a sufficient sense of what the front wheels are doing.

The suspension is on the softer side, which works well for soaking up India’s broken roads and undulations. Combined with 230 millimetres of ground clearance, the Tomahawk EV can also venture on to mildly rough terrain without you having to worry about scraping the underside. It is not an off-roader, but the additional clearance certainly adds a degree of versatility.

The brakes offer good stopping power and are easy enough to modulate. Personally, I would run the regenerative braking at its lowest setting, or even switch it off. I found the stronger regeneration settings obtrusive, particularly when trying to brake smoothly, as the car decelerates more aggressively than I would naturally expect from my pedal input.

Power comes from a 69.2-kWh battery pack. We started our test with a 100 per cent charge and covered around 170 km, consuming 45 per cent of the available charge. This translates into a calculated range of approximately 378 km on a full charge. However, this should be treated as an indicative figure rather than a definitive real-world range, for factors such as speed, terrain, traffic, driving style, ambient temperature, and use of the air-conditioner can significantly affect energy consumption.

In conclusion, the Hector Tomahawk EV’s appeal lies in its combination of effortless performance, spaciousness, comfort, and a generous equipment list. The five-seat cabin is complemented by a sizeable 610-litre boot, while features such as ventilated front seats, multiple interior modes, and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system add to its everyday appeal. Level 2 ADAS further broadens the package with a range of active safety and driver-assistance functions.

However, the highlight is its vehicle-to-home capability, making it India’s first mass-market vehicle to offer this functionality. MG demonstrated its versatility by using the Tomahawk EV to power a houseboat, an entire four-bedroom house, and even a campsite where a tent outdoors and a room inside were powered simultaneously. This adds another dimension to its practicality, allowing the Tomahawk EV to serve as more than just a means of transport. Combined with its relaxed nature, strong performance, and spacious cabin, it makes a compelling case as an everyday electric SUV.