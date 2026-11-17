A Cause for Grave Concern



The air quality in most metropolitan cities in India tends to be very poor, with AQI levels in excess of 350. Diwali firecrackers have not helped the cause. Moreover, the Delhi government has banned BS4 vehicles from entering the city.



The main cause of pollution in the cities is dust, and not cars, but the automobile industry, being a soft target, gets all the flak. Frequent traffic jams add to pollution. Just imagine if all the cars were moving freely without being stuck in a jam, bumper to bumper, remaining stationary perforce for five to ten minutes and then moving for a few minutes and again stopping for some time before moving again. Today, a daily commute that used to take, say, 15 minutes a decade ago takes more than an hour. Thus, you unwittingly end up burning more fuel and causing greater pollution.



Poor road conditions exacerbate this problem. All the vehicles have to slow down to navigate their way through pothole-ridden roads, and if they are lucky enough to escape potholes, there are huge speed-breakers to deal with. We pay one of the highest road taxes in the world, and yet we get one of the worst road surfaces in the world.



The Karnataka government tested petrol from a number of petrol pumps recently. The result of these tests was shocking: four out of five test samples showed that there was more than 30 per cent ethanol blended into petrol instead of the 20 per cent specified. No wonder a number of cars tend to break down. It may be recalled that they tried 30 per cent ethanol blending in Brazil, and their finding was that it was not possible to blend more than 27 per cent. Let us remember that Brazil has been blending ethanol for a long time.







EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

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