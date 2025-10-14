OCTOBER 2025

German Pointers to the Future

Last month, I was in Munich for the world premiere of the new BMW iX3 Neue Klasse, where we witnessed a slew of new technology and also had an opportunity to talk to the senior management of the group. During those interactions, it became clear that the BMW Group is not going to be totally dependent on electric vehicles (EV) in the future, and that we will see the first hydrogen-powered production car from BMW in 2027.



The IAA Mobility Munich Motor Show was held at the Munich Messe, where the manufacturers’ presence was sparse, with only Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, and quite a few Chinese manufacturers and component manufacturers being present. The show organisers have started a new concept of open spaces in the city centre, where most of the manufacturers were present. This concept allows people to come and see new cars without visiting the motor show. The Škoda Vision O was showcased by the company in Munich. The design looks very futuristic with a lot of emphasis on interior space.



After spending four days with BMW and two days with Škoda, it was time to spend the next three days with Mercedes-Benz for the G-Class experience in Graz, Austria. We were given a Mercedes GLC 220 d for the drive from Munich to Graz. Within minutes, we were on the autobahn heading to Austria. The best part was that that particular section of the autobahn was free from speed limits, and just because there was no speed limit, driving was stress-free; one did not have to look at the speedometer constantly to see if one was exceeding the speed limit. It is worth mentioning that nobody was driving at 300 km/h just because there was no speed limit. One could pay 100 per cent attention to driving and not bother about getting a ticket for a speed limit violation.



After driving on some of the best road surfaces, we were back on our roads, where the off-road experience immediately became prominent.

EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription