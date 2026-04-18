APRIL 2026

Price Increase

Some of the premium car manufacturers have already increased the prices of their cars from 1 April. Very soon, mass-market car prices will follow suit. The free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union will be implemented in early 2027, and that is an optimistic expectation, according to some of the German car manufacturers. The devaluation of the Indian rupee against the Euro is already putting pressure on the prices of European cars sold here, and that is one of the reasons for the aforementioned price increase.





Last month, we held the jury round for the 2026 Car India Awards. This is the 21st year of these awards, and the best part is that most of our jury members have been associated with us for the past 21 years. I would like to thank them for taking the time out of their busy schedules to spend a whole day with us evaluating cars. In 2006, when we presented the first Awards, the line-up consisted mostly of entry-level cars. The most affordable car this time was the Honda Amaze at Rs 7,41,000. In contrast to that, most of the cars this year were priced above the Rs 15-lakh mark. Besides, we also had a lot of electric cars from the mass-market segment to the super-luxury electric SUV and MUV segments.





The motor sport fraternity suffered a grievous loss in February with the demise of Sanjay Sharma (Hardy), and now we have lost Hari Singh in a boat mishap in the Maldives. Hari Singh was a five-time national rally champion. I had known him from his rallying days and worked closely with him to start the Royal Enfield GT Cup. If I faced any problems, he would sort them out. Hari was a kind-hearted man and a great human being, always willing to help everyone. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rally in peace, my friend, till we meet again.





EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

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