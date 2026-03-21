MARCH 2026

The Ticklish Issue of ICE Cars

It may be recalled that earlier, the European Union had expressed its intention to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2035. The idea has been dropped, and, significantly, no new timeframe has been announced for discontinuing ICE car production.



Following the Delhi government’s ban on diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years, the Maharashtra government is now looking to do the same in Mumbai and Pune to curb pollution. As a matter of fact, the production of new cars gives rise to more pollution than running cars that are 15 to 20 years old. If you come right down to it, the cause of pollution is not just automobiles; it is the dust engendered by widespread construction activity, thus widening the concrete jungle in the name of development, and the indiscriminate felling of trees. For context, the density of diesel cars is the highest in Europe, and yet their air quality index (AQI) levels are in the single digits.



The Expressway toll for travelling from Mumbai to Pune is Rs 340 (and the same on the way back), but if one happens to drive to Lonavala from Pune, one needs to pay Rs 240 for a distance of 40 kilometres, which equates to Rs 6 per kilometre. We would like to know the justification for this exorbitant rate. The correct amount should be less than Rs 170 if you calculate the distance covered on the Expressway.



It is common knowledge that the roads in Maharashtra are among the worst in the country. For instance, while driving southwards, once you enter the state of Karnataka, you can feel the difference in the road surface immediately. As for Pune, there is not a single road that is not pothole-ridden, barring only those that were resurfaced for the recent Grand Tour Bicycle Race.



It is a cause for concern that the war in West Asia is having a direct impact on crude oil prices. It will also have an adverse impact on the supply and price of petrol and diesel very soon unless the hostilities come to an end.

EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

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