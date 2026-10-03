Kia Sorento First Drive Review – Playing a Strong Hand

The Kia Sorento premium three-row sport utility vehicle (SUV) has finally come to India in both diesel and hybrid flavours with a slew of equipment and high quality that begs the question: why spend Rs 60-plus lakh on a smaller two-wheel-drive “SUV” with less than half the kit from luxury brands?

In order to crack a highly competitive market like India, let alone finding success in one of the most cut-throat segments, a brand has to get its game plan spot on. Kia did just that. With a plant in Andhra Pradesh, a mushrooming dealer network, and exciting publicity, Kia launched just one model—in the most competitive mid-size SUV segment—with a multitude of powertrain choices, which meant it ate into the share of more established brands within a few months; even making the list of bestsellers! And it’s not just that.

Kia—and its parent company Hyundai—has been smart. Unlike other brands that have tied up with mirror models wearing different clothes, there are only a few overlapping models with some variants or powertrains available for one but not for the other one. The Seltos has combustion, but no electric option, which the Creta does. The Alcazar has only combustion options but no electric, which the Carens Clavis has. The Venue gets combustion versions but no electric, like the Syros. Higher up, there is (was) a Tucson, but no Sportage. There is no Staria, but we have the Carnival. The Ioniq 5 is two-wheel drive, but the EV6 is all-wheel drive. And, finally, there is no Santa Fe any more, but we now have the Sorento, and it’s Kia’s first model with a hybrid powertrain option—with two- or all-wheel drive no less. And we were in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to drive it; where I managed to snag both the diesel and the hybrid for a drive around the outskirts of that city and the beautiful and magnificent but confusing Fairmont hotel.

The Sorento sure looks the part. The new-generation model brings smooth lines, sharp features, and an outstanding level of equipment inside and out. The signature tiger-nose grille and LED headlights with sleek light strips stand out day and night, lending it a ferocious aura—especially in rear-view mirrors. It’s not a small vehicle. The Sorento measures 4,815 millimetres long, 1,900 mm wide, and 1,785 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm. The two-metre difference between wheelbase and overall length means it has a spacious cabin and generous cargo volume, with 179 litres available with all seats up, 813 litres with the third row folded, and nearly 2,000 litres with the second row seats down.

The dimensions also make it longer than most, if not all, of its potential three-row competition across the multi-utility vehicle (MUV) and SUV space. That includes everything from the Toyota Innova Hycross to the Jeep Meridian, VW Tayron, Škoda Kodiaq, and even the Toyota Fortuner—which I think is its primary rival for those not looking for a ladder chassis and selectable 4×4 modes. I must remind you that the Sorento prices start from Rs 28 lakh and end at over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). That is a lot of area to carpet-bomb with base front-wheel drive variants fighting a different segment and the top-end AWD variants seemingly battling above the call of duty. The kicker is the equipment, the powertrain choices, and the sheer quality of the cabin and its many appointments—far beyond what Rs 60-lakh-plus German entry-luxury models get; save for the badge, of course. On a global level, Kia also created some performance models that take on not just their recognised and acknowledged rivals but also established sports sedans. The Sorento’s hand, then, seems to be a particularly strong one—a straight flush for its competition, maybe?

The smart key is quite large, but it’s okay because it adds even more function. The park assist here is beyond the 12 ultrasonic sensors and multiple cameras. The key has a mobility function which allows one to move the Sorento forwards or backwards at a slow pace—a sort of remote control function which makes getting it out from, or into, tight parking spaces easy; similar to what older BMW premium sedan models offered earlier.

Open the—rather large—door and a warm cabin welcomes you. Sure, it was a hot day in Rajasthan, but the beige and dark brown tones for the perforated and quilted leatherette upholstery also made for a welcoming cabin. Get inside, and it’s all sorts of comfortable. Sink into the 10-way powered ergo-seats, and it’s easy to settle in quickly. Controls fall right into place under my fingertips, and the two huge widescreen displays, mix of metal trim and earthy tones, and the multiple controllers make for a nice setting; be it for urban use or for munching miles on the highway. We did both in both the diesel and hybrid Sorentos.

First up, the turbo-diesel. I confess I have a soft spot for diesel and its strong low-end grunt with voluptuous torque curves all across the rev-band, which is just 3,800 rpm for this 2,151-cc in-line four diesel engine. Peak power is 193 hp, but it’s the V8-rivalling 441 Nm of torque which peaks between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm that is the essence of the discussion. And, unlike the Carnival, which pairs the engine with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic with front-wheel drive, the Sorento gets a new eight-speed dual-clutch with front- or all-wheel drive. We have the latter with the system now badged “4X”.

The diesel engine gets four drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, and Smart. The first three are similar to nearly everything Kia offers—with Sport being the most fun and, often, the most efficient; I said what I said—but I was particularly intrigued by the new “Smart” mode, which I immediately realised was an auto mode. The initial five per cent is where the bulk and boost build-up are evident, but once on the move, the diesel engine feels extremely potent and strong. It’s not fast like a cheetah, but it is quick enough and able to haul ass like a massive bull with utmost confidence. And that’s the beauty of it. There’s always more grunt when called for at any point of the rev-range. There isn’t an evident surge, but there is a feeling of rumbling forward with authority, and that works more than well enough for me.

Ambling on the bypass highway away from the village at a steady 80 km/h, the Sorento showed an indicated 12.8 km/l. Not bad at all. The range was over 730 km. The strut front and multi-link rear suspension gives it a pliant ride and decent handling, with a hint of body-roll creeping in when taking fast sweeping bends at speed; normal physics for a car of its size and bulk. The steering feel is on the lighter side, and it’s aided by Level 2+ ADAS, which meant the active steering assistance and lane-keep were noticeably intrusive, especially when swerving to avert a sudden local popping on a motorcycle, or a misguided farm animal; both of which there were aplenty and which exhibit uncannily similar behaviour. Thankfully, the remaining systems work well. The adaptive cruise control has four vehicle distance presets, the collision warning works well for potential front and rear impacts as well as blind-spot situations, and the autonomous braking also warns a few milliseconds before initiating an auto-brake; enough to make one alert of a stop, though not always necessarily in time to act, if to act at all, considering the traffic situation in Indian cities.

The other features worth speaking about are the ventilated seats for the first and second rows, the quick-action climate control, the huge dual-pane sunroof, front and rear dash-cams, and the premium sound from Bose. One of the highlights is the generative AI assistant, which can indulge in conversation and explore a proper chat, and another is the integrated camera in the inside mirror; although I found the feed more distracting than useful. A quick flick switch helps with that.

All in all, the Kia Sorento goes about its business well. It does everything from urban runs and highway miles with efficient ease. It was made to be a modern, well-equipped, and comfortable three-row SUV, not something to win a drag race, so by and large, it’s a job very well done. One of the strongest hands in the pack. A winning hand? We’ll see.

Need to Know – Kia Sorento D2.2 HTX(A) AWD Six-seater

Price: Rs 38.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine: 2,151 cc, in-line four, turbo-diesel

Max Power: 193 hp @ 3,800 rpm

Max Torque: 441 Nm @ 1,750-2,750 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, multi-link rear

Weight: 2,030 kg (estimated)

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