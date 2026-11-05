Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric launched in India at Rs 78.5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new GLC Electric in India, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio with a locally assembled luxury electric SUV. The GLC 400 4MATIC Electric is priced at ₹78.5 lakh ex-showroom and is manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune.

Story: Salman Bargir

The electric SUV makes its India debut within months after its European introduction, making it one of the fastest global-to-India introductions for a locally assembled Mercedes-Benz model. It will be offered in the GLC 400 4MATIC configuration, featuring a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

Powering the GLC Electric is a 94-kWh battery pack with the two electric motors producing a combined output of 490-hp and 800-Nm. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 210km/h. The SUV has a claimed WLTP range of up to 715 km.

Based on an 800V electrical architecture the GLC Electric supports DC fast charging at up to 330-kW. Using a compatible charger, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 22 minutes. Mercedes-Benz also claims that a 10-minute charging session can add up to 300km of range. AC charging is supported at up to 11-kW as standard, with 22-kW charging available as an option.

In terms of design, the GLC Electric features a prominent illuminated grille with 942 animated backlit polycarbonate dots, which illuminate in a programmed sequence. The front also gets LED headlamps with the brand’s signature three-pointed star lighting elements and DIGITAL LIGHT technology. The side features flush-fitting door handles, sculpted bodywork and 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, while the rear gets distinctive star-shaped LED tail-lamps housed in a smoked-glass panel.

Inside, the highlight is the new 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which stretches across the dashboard and integrates the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment display and front passenger screen under a single glass surface. The system runs the fourth-generation MBUX interface and incorporates AI-powered features. The cabin also gets a Burmester 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers with 670W output and Dolby Atmos support.

Other notable features include a SKY CONTROL panoramic prismatic glass roof with illuminated Mercedes-Benz stars, multi-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and light massage functions and a comprehensive suite of connected-car features.Using eight cameras, five radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors the SUV also gets Level 2 ADAS, with additional Level 2+ functionality, including Steering Assist, available through an over-the-air upgrade.

Measuring 4,845mm in length, 1,913mm in width and 1,644mm in height, the GLC Electric has a wheelbase of 2,972mm. It offers a 570 litre boot, along with an additional 128-litre front luggage compartment. The rear seats can be folded to increase the luggage capacity to 1,740 litres.

With the GLC Electric, Mercedes-Benz aims to strengthen its position in India’s luxury electric vehicle segment. Its combination of local assembly, a long claimed driving range, high-performance dual-motor setup and an extensive technology package makes it an important addition to the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric is available in six exterior colour options: Sheer Blue Metallic, Lavender Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, MANUFAKTUR Opalite White Bright, MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red and MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey Solid. On the inside, customers can choose from three upholstery options: ARTICO Black, ARTICO Beech Brown with Black, and ARTICO Ivory Beige with Black. These combinations offer an all-black cabin theme and two dual-tone alternatives.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it has received over 1,000 bookings, with the SUV already sold out until March 2027