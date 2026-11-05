Mercedes-Maybach S 580e Launched in India at Rs 3.35 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new Mercedes-Maybach S 580e in the country at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.35 crore. The facelifted luxury limousine is offered exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, making it the first Maybach model in India to feature this technology. The initial allocation for the Indian market is limited to 30 units.

Story: Salman Bargir

The Maybach S 580e replaces the outgoing V8-powered S 580 with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 22-kWh battery pack. The petrol engine produces 443-hp and 560-Nm, while the electric motor develops 160-hp and 480-Nm. Combined system output stands at 585-hp and 750-Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz claims an electric-only driving range of up to 98 km on a single charge, as per the WLTP cycle. The battery supports 11kW AC charging and up to 60-kW DC fast charging. The limousine can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph. It also gets three driving modes – Maybach, Electric and Battery Hold.

On the outside, the updated limousine features an illuminated Maybach grille, illuminated bonnet star and three-pointed star LED signatures in the headlamps and tail-lamps. The Maybach branding on the D-pillar is also illuminated, while buyers can opt for exclusive two-tone paint finishes and MANUFAKTUR customisation options.

Inside, the S 580e is available in a four-seat configuration with individual executive rear seats and a full-length business console. Other highlights include a 31-speaker, 1,610W Burmester 4D sound system, MBUX Superscreen, a 3D driver display, augmented reality navigation and a head-up display. Rear passengers also get folding tables, wireless charging, temperature-controlled cup holders and electrically adjustable, ventilated and massaging seats.

The limousine also features AIRMATIC air suspension, rear-axle steering, Level 2 ADAS and 15 airbags. With the S 580e, Mercedes-Benz adds a plug-in hybrid option to its flagship Maybach range in India, combining conventional petrol-powered luxury with the ability to undertake shorter journeys on electric power alone.