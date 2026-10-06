Honda Elevate Gets Its First Facelift

The facelifted Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 16.80 lakh (ex-showroom) with notable changes inside and out

The Honda Elevate has soldiered on since 2023 with its key highlight being a fundamentally sorted no-nonsense mid-size SUV. In 2026, the competition is intense and it’s time for the Elevate to freshen up. That has now happened with its first proper facelift, launched at prices ranging from Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 16.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This is no subtle change as there are updates inside and out.

Starting with how the facelifted Honda Elevate looks, the front grille now has a honeycomb mesh setup and the LED headlamps are now connected via a segmented LED DRL strip. There’s less bling too with the chrome strip above the grille now getting a gloss black finish and the Honda logo has been repositioned to the bonnet. While the 17-inch alloy wheel design has remained as is, the tail lamps are now connected units. Interestingly, these changes resemble the WR-V TrailSport HRC Concept that was revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026. You also get the choice of new Nordic Forest Pearl and All Black body shade options.

Step inside, and the facelifted Elevate remains largely similar to the outgoing model, save for a bit more soft-touch materials to make things more premium and fresh upholstery materials. It can still be had in white/black and brown/black cabin themes. It continues to cover the fundamentals in features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, a seven-inch MID, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charging pad, an eight-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, a 360-degree view camera as well as the Honda Sensing ADAS suite.

What the updated mid-size SUV does gain is very important in the features list such as powered front seats ( eight-way driver and four-way co-passenger), a ventilation function for both the front and rear seats, a PM 2.5 air filter with an auto clean function, better NVH levels, a low speed follow function on the ADAS kit as well as a new ZX+ top-spec variant.

What remains unchanged is the heart of the facelifted Honda Elevate. It’s a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine putting out 121 hp and 145 Nm. This can be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-step CVT automatic gearbox. There’s no CNG nor hybrid option yet but it is now WLTP-compliant.

Considering the changes, there is a slight premium in prices for the facelifted Honda Elevate over the outgoing model. It’ll rekindle its rivalry with the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos as well as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris. As for whether these changes will give the Elevate the fresh lease of life needed, we’ll be sampling it very soon so stay tuned to this space for our impressions on the updated SUV.