Porsche Cayenne Electric Officially Debuts In India As The Most Powerful Production Porsche

Can be had in the standard and range-topping Turbo guises at Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 2.27 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively

It was around November 2025 when the folks at Stuttgart rocked up with the most powerful production Porsche ever, the Cayenne Electric. Also, the India prices were revealed on the website around that time. But it’s now that the Cayenne Electric has officially debuted in India. It is priced at Rs 1.77 crore in the standard guise and Rs 2.27 crore in the range-topping Turbo variant without all the additional personalisation options that can be availed (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

Since we’re talking about this performance electric SUV being the most powerful series production Porsche ever, let’s first get to where all the magic happens which is underneath the skin of the Porsche Cayenne Electric. Both get all-wheel drive powertrains, with the standard setup putting out a combined 442 hp (325 kW) and 835 Nm in Launch Control mode. Naturally, it’s the range-topping Turbo setup holding that prestigious performance title, making a ludicrous 1,156 hp and 1,500 Nm with Launch Control. That translates to a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 2.5 seconds with a 260 km/h top speed for the Cayenne Turbo Electric.

Now having bragging rights about power is one thing, but Porsches are better known for the pleasure of driving and how potent it can be on a race track. There is some interesting trickery onboard the Cayenne Electric for it, starting with an adaptive air suspension with PASM that can be configured with Normal, Sport and Sport+ modes, Porsche Active Ride as well as optional rear-wheel steering. It also takes a leaf out of Porsche’s Formula E operation as it boasts regenerative braking capabilities of up to 600 kW, which the carmaker claims is equivalent to Formula E’s recuperation capabilities. Porsche has also claimed that up to 97 per cent of the Cayenne Electric’s braking duties can be handled by the electric motors alone.

We can’t mention a performance SUV without talking about what gives the electric motor its juice. For the Porsche Cayenne Electric, it comes in the form of an 113-kWh battery for both variants, with the WLTP-rated claimed range going up to 642 km (Standard) and 623 km (Turbo) respectively. It’s also the first Porsche to get wireless inductive charging (11 kW), and comes with DC fast charging capabilities of up to 400 kW allowing a 10–80 per cent charge in under 16 minutes.

As far as how the Cayenne Electric looks, it retains much of the overall silhouette that made the ICE Cayenne recognisable and even gets the Matrix LED headlamps. There are EV-specific bits however, with a blanked out panel replacing the front grille and air vents on the sides for battery cooling requirements. There’s also active aero elements lower down the bumper to aid aerodynamic efficiency. From the sides, you get lower body cladding, and the option of 20 and 21-inch wheel sizes with frameless doors helping with the 0.25 drag coefficient. Rounding off the exterior is a sleek set of tail lamps, connected by an LED light bar.

Step inside and you’re greeted to a fairly simplistic layout with digital real estate taking centre stage. The digital bits include a digital instrument cluster, as well as a curved 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. If that much digital real estate wasn’t enough, you can opt for a 14.9-inch co-passenger display and an augmented reality head-up display too.

Just because tech is the focus, doesn’t mean there aren’t creature comforts in the Porsche Cayenne Electric. Some of the key bits include four-zone climate control, front seats that have a ventilation function and can be electrically adjustable in eight different ways. In fact you can go for optional 18-way powered front seats as well. A 14-speaker Bose sound system is standard, with the option for a 20-speaker Harman Kardon system among other niceties like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charging pad, AI-voice assistance and a digital key.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric won’t be sitting alone in its segment as it has the BMW iX for company.