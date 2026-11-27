Mercedes has introduced the all-new GLC, and it’s here in electric guise. Does it do more than just grab eyeballs? We find out in familiar territory.

Visual drama, sound effects, and an eye-catching animated appearance make for a winner these days. Oh, how the GLC has come along since it first arrived.

When Mercedes-Benz India began taking expressions of interest for the new electric GLC sport utility vehicle (SUV), it received 650 within 36 hours. That tells us all we need to know about what works today. If it’s bright, flashy, and loaded with tech one can boast of, what else is really needed, right? And the new GLC fits that bill.

The GLC was never actually called that when its cycle began. It started out as a GLK, a compact SUV offered only in left-hand-drive markets. The GLK then became the GLC for its second generation some 10 years ago, and thus began the whole name reassignment exercise to simplify the line-up and make things attractive for new potential buyers. Thus, the ML became the GLE and the GL became the GLS; making them the SUV equivalents of the E-Class and S-Class sedans, respectively. Speaking of which, there never was an EQC sedan, like the EQE and EQS, which had both. The EQC was just the one SUV, and then it disappeared; much like the dedicated Mercedes-EQ branding did soon after.

The GLC with EQ Technology then is the next-generation EQC SUV. It looks like it time-travelled through a portal of bright lights with 800 volts, where it seemed to have sped up evolution while making it look like time had slowed. Well, none of that is true except for the fact that it actually has 800 volts. The new MB electric architecture is indeed high-voltage, and it enables many things, including high-speed DC fast-charging at up to 330 kW. That feeds a massive 100-kWh battery (with 94 kWh usable); capacity that is needed because this is the top Benz model for now, with two motors for electric 4MATIC all-wheel drive and a total of 360 kW—that’s 489 hp when you round it down, as the Germans do, or 490 if you round it up. There’s also a hefty 800 Nm of torque to go with that. Of course, there will be an AMG GLC 95 or 98 Special Edition with an even more over-the-top 1,000 hp or so later. However, the one we have here promises nearly 500 hp, yes, but also a range of over 700 kilometres. It weighs 2,535 kilograms—just one slender adult less than the G-Wagen—but that doesn’t stop it from doing the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. It will top out at 210 km/h.

But the Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology in AMG Line trim we have here is meant for a different audience. Yes, the hope is to attract existing buyers, but it mainly rolls out the red carpet for new buyers looking for more visible glam and technology to go with the luxury badge. To that effect, Mercedes has given it a front face with up to 942 illuminated pixels, with the shape of the “grille” harking back to the 1960s models. This is flanked by Mercedes’ “Digital Light” LED headlights with the unique blue highlights and three-pointed star daytime light signature. The side profile is very large-GLA-like with a silhouette showing rounded edges and flowing form. AMG Line 20-inch wheels with mixed rubber, 235/50 front and 265/45 rear, draw attention when viewed side-on, with four circular connected tail-light clusters rounding off the rear.

Step near the vehicle and there is an audible alert when it, um, wakes and lights up. The flush-fit door handles pop out, à la S-Class, and that makes it easier to open the door. Inside, the cabin is bathed in light as the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which blends three widescreen displays, powers on. There is a selection of vibrant themes, each with tailored dynamic changing colours for the background image, the information dials, and other displays. An in-cabin camera is present atop the centre screen and monitors the driver and, I believe, other occupants. Cover it for privacy reasons and a few features, such as the attention assist, get disabled.

Artico artificial leather upholstery lines the seats and the front seats have heating but, sadly, no ventilation—a big miss in my book. However, they are quite comfortable and supportive, with new curved seat adjusters on the upper door panel. The steering wheel design also looks like the one in the S-Class with touch-based slide controls on either side. It’s quite a large wheel, though full lock is just about two and a quarter turns. More cabin kit includes the Sky Control roof with nine switchable zones and 162 three-pointed stars, using opacity to brighten or mellow out the cabin. The ambient lighting is quite engaging as well, even working with the audio system. Speaking of which, there is a 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system. It supports streaming audio as well as a drive plugged into the USB port. This vehicle is equipped with the USB Package Plus with four Type-C ports. There are also dual wireless chargers for two smartphones.

Features listed as “Digital Extras” will, presumably, become available upon payment of a fee or subscription. Some of these include the transparent bonnet, 360° camera, and Distance Assist Distronic with restart function for the stop-and-go cruise control, all of which—as far as I was aware of—remained unavailable during the test drive. Further such extras include various parking assistance tech.

The rear seats offer decent room and support. Behind those is a boot offering 580 litres. This is also joined by a 128-litre “frunk” under the bonnet. The ride quality is pretty sorted on good roads, even with four occupants and luggage. However, when the going gets rough, things aren’t the same. Yes, it’s still quiet and refined in the cabin thanks to impeccable sound-deadening, but in terms of handling confidence, there is a scope for improvement, especially when tackling bends with undulations at highway speed.

The GLC 400 rides on Mercedes’ “Comfort” suspension with no air springs involved, though the suspension can be tweaked on the go using the drive modes. The weight shift can be disorientating because, while the vehicle is steered from one way to another, there is a counterintuitive feeling from the roll, pitch, and yaw coordination which makes the weight shift feel more unpredictable than I’d like; not reassuring in the least.

Another quip was the array of sounds. One moment you hear what sounds like rain falling on leaves, the next, you hear it accelerate with a flange that goes on like a newb DJ trying to get a bored crowd alive again. The noise, even when stationary, is like something that belongs on the soundtrack of Silent Hill. Yes, it’s a complete gimmick, but it’s something that we’ve simply come to accept these days as the purported future.

At Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in AMG Line guise, there is a reasonable “value” proposition considering the outgoing GLC combustion models and the size and kit on offer. Although it’s not something I’d like to imagine in my ultimate garage—which includes several other Mercedes models—I’m sure it will find more than a few takers. That point is hammered across by the sheer number of bookings Mercedes-Benz India received since it opened them—over 1,000 in just about a month after more than 650 “expressions of interest” received within 36 hours. The market wants its stars and the Star knows its market.



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Need to Know – Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology AMG Line

Price: Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Pack: 800-volt, 94-kWh (usable)

Electric Motors: Front and rear, 360 kW

Max Power: 489 hp

Max Torque: 800 Nm

Transmission: Single-speed front, two-speed rear, automatic

Suspension: Four-link front, five-link rear

Weight: 2,535 kg