Aston Martin Valhalla is the British Marque’s First Mid-engined Production Car

It is powered by the M178 LS2 (not that LS2) flat-plane crank, twin-turbo V8 engine from AMG and is capable of hitting a Vmax of 350 km/h.

Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, the Valhalla has been revealed in all its glory. God save the Queen as this lean, mean, green machine is a PHEV while boasting a total system output of 1,079 hp and 1,110 Nm. That torque output is the highest of all Aston Martin cars ever made, including the mighty Valkyrie, which produced only 900 Nm from its 6.5-litre V12.

The Valhalla features the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine from AMG, but in a different spec and state of tune. In this M178 LS2 configuration, it comes with a flat-plane crankshaft, only ever used in the AMG GT Black Series and Track Series cars. While those cars have 730 hp and 734 hp respectively, the Valhalla generates 828 hp from the engine alone. The higher output is due to bespoke air-to-air charge cooling and a pair of new turbochargers with 63-mm compressors in a new housing.

The rest of the power (251 hp) comes from three electric motors, two on each of the front wheels and one integrated into the eight-speed DCT. Of course, there’s no reverse gear, with Valhalla instead using the electric motors in the front wheels for this function. The battery is a 6.1-kWh unit running on a 400V circuit. EV only range is 14 km, but top speed in electric mode is a ridiculous 140 km/h.

The claimed top speed of this road-going missile (which is really every hypercar these days) is 350 km/h, and even that is electronically limited. The 0-100 km/h acceleration is a scant 2.5 seconds. The aforementioned DCT also has a limited-slip differential integrated into it. The Valhalla generates more than 600 kg of downforce at speeds between 240 to 350 km/h.

While it is a production car, it is not exactly unlimited, as once all the 999 build slots are filled, no more will be made. Still, that’s a much larger number than the Valkyrie, which was wrapped up in a 275-unit production run. As for us, we will take as many as they can make, which means some of these will end up with owners who will drive them instead of storing them in a climate-controlled garage.