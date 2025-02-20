2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launched at Rs 2.31 Crore

Toyota have launched the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 in India at a price of Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom) along with an off-road focused GR-S variant of the same at Rs 2.41 crore (ex-showroom)

Toyota’s flagship SUV has arrived in India equipped with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 engine producing 309 hp and 700 Nm mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. It retains its strong and imposing exterior design as well as a familiar yet modern interior layout. The Land Cruiser 300 comes equipped with a multi-terrain monitor, crawl control, downhill-assist control, hill-start assist control, five driving modes with scope for customization and fine-tuning, four-zone climate control, a 12.28-inch infotainment display along with a 14-speaker JBL sound system.

Additionally the Land Cruiser features Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 which comes with driver-aids such as PCS (pre-collision system), LTA (lane-tracing assist) and DRCC (dynamic-radar cruise control).

The off-road-focused Land Cruiser 300 GR-S comes with some bells-and-whistles above the standard equipment as well as more rugged styling cues. It gets a blacked out front grille with the Toyota name badge rather than the traditional logo, blacked out bumpers, wheel arches and side skirts as well as black rims.

In addition to this, the GR-S comes with front and rear differential locks as well as adaptive variable suspension. It rides on 18-inch alloys whereas the standard ZX variant comes equipped with 20-inch wheels. The front seats and outer rear seats come with heating and ventilation functions with individual controls on the former. The Land Cruiser has been one of India’s favourite high-end SUVs and this 2025 iteration certainly takes things up a notch with its added desirability and the addition of the GR-S variant.

