Yokohama Start Production of 20-inch Tyres at Their Haryana Facility

To cater to the increasing demand for tyres among SUVs and premium cars in India, Yokohama have started production of 20-inch tyres at their state-of-the-art facility in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

A few months ago, Yokohama started the local manufacturing of 19-inch tyres specifically for premium SUVs. They have now taken things a step further by announcing the local production of 20-inch tyres.

Among these premium 20-inch tyres is Yokohama’s Geolandar X-CV (G057) high-performance tyre which comes with an asymmetric tread pattern, advanced silica compounds and a two-ply sidewall. The tyre is now available through Yokohama’s network of more than 3,000 retailers nationwide.

Yokohama’s portfolio expansion follows their recent announcement to locally manufacture 19-inch tyres; they say their goal is to develop innovative mobility solutions that align with the evolving needs of Indian motorists.

Gaurav Mahajan, the Head of Marketing at Yokohama India said that due to improvements in road infrastructure and advancements in vehicle geometry, passenger-segment vehicles have started opting for larger rims. He also said that they are future-proofing and expanding their local production capabilities with the ability to manufacture tyres up to 24 inches in size.

20-inch tyres are used across a wide variety of vehicles in India ranging from mid-segment SUVs all the way to exotic supercars. Top-level variants of certain cars also often come with a 20-inch rim option as an additional selling point.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS and EQS SUV, Lexus NX350h, Range Rover Sport and Jeep Grand Cherokee are a few examples of luxury SUVs that ride on 20-inch tyres. Supercars like the Ferrari Roma and Ferrari 296 do the same and more recently the newly launched top variants of Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e electric-SUVs also come with 20-inch wheels as an optional extra.

