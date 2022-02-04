Toyota Kirloskar Motors temporarily halts Hilux bookings

Toyota India has temporarily halted bookings for the Hilux pickup truck, which was unveiled just a few weeks ago. Toyota plans to reveal the Hilux’s cost in March when deliveries will begin

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has stated that bookings for the Hilux would be temporarily closed. The decision was made owing to excessive demand and multiple reasons hurting supply at the same time. The deliveries, on the other hand, are expected to commence in March of this year. The Toyota Hilux is already available in more than 180 countries and is based on the same platform as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.



Here is the official statement from Toyota “The iconic Hilux has been recently launched in the Indian market to cater to the needs of customers seeking an incredible lifestyle utility vehicle. We are delighted with the overwhelming response that the Hilux has received from our customers within a fortnight of its launch. We are grateful to our valued customers for their continued trust and confidence in our brand and our enhanced offerings in this whole new product segment. However, in light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux with a view to avoiding any further inconvenience to our customers. We will continue our best efforts to resume the Hilux bookings at the soonest possible opportunity, with our aim to provide the best customer experience.”

A 2.8-litre, turbo-diesel engine will power the Toyota Hilux pick-up. The Fortuner SUV is also powered by the same engine. It has a maximum power output of 204 hp and a peak torque of 420 Nm with the manual transmission, and 500 Nm when equipped with the automatic transmission. There are two transmission options: a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic.



The new Toyota Hilux will be offered in five colour options: Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, and Super White. The company will also provide a basic warranty of three years/one lakh kilometres, which can be extended to five years/two lakh kilometres.

Also Read: New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Imminent

Story by Kurt Morris