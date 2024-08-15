The Mahindra Thar Roxx is Here from Rs 12.99 Lakh

The highly-anticipated Thar Roxx isn’t just limited to extra doors and length over the three-door Thar as there are other key gains

It’s been a long time coming for the much anticipated five-door version of the Mahindra Thar, christened the Thar Roxx. After a multitude of teasers and camouflaged models being spotted, it’s finally here with prices ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs xxx lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in the MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains, this Thar’s gains over the three-door version are a lot more than just an extension and two more doors.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) MX1 RWD petrol MT Rs 12.99 lakh MX1 RWD diesel MT Rs 13.99 lakh MX3 RWD petrol MT Rs 14.99 lakh MX3 RWD diesel MT Rs 15.99 lakh AX3L RWD diesel MT Rs 16.99 lakh MX5 RWD diesel MT Rs 16.99 lakh AX5L RWD diesel AT Rs 18.99 lakh AX7L RWD diesel MT Rs 18.99 lakh

Do note that prices for only the rear-wheel drive variants of the Thar Roxx have been revealed for the time being.

For starters, the Thar Roxx gets a new split six-slat body-coloured grille, with the headlights now being LED units, flanked by C-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper continues to exude ruggedness, helped by silver accents and round fog-lamps. The most obvious change over the three-door Thar are the new rear doors and the longer wheelbase between the new 19-inch alloy wheels that get a lot more bling than before. There are C-pillar mounted handles for the rear doors and,a revised set of LED tail-lamps, it can be specced in the grey, white, black and red body shades.

Inside, though it may seem like a familiar sight, it is certainly more upmarket than before, helped by soft-touch materials on the dash top and the dual-tone beige theme. Even the steering wheel gets a change as it has been lifted off from the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. More importantly, the rear occupants are greeted with a bench seat that is adequate for three, as well as a centre armrest, rear air-vents and even a centre headrest. Also, with the five-door, five-seat layout, the boot volume is 644 litres.

The big gains come in the features department where you get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry with push-button start, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof (single-pane unit for lower variants) and ventilated front seats. For occupant safety, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level 2 ADAS.

Another highlight for the Thar Roxx is the diversity of what you can get under the hood. For starters, lower variants can get either a 162-hp/330-Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 152-hp/330-Nm 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. For those that want more oomph from their powertrains, higher variants have the option of a 175-hp/380-Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 175-hp/370-Nm 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Like was the case with the three-door Thar, one can opt for rear- or four-wheel drive options.

Being a Thar, off-road capabilities is the biggest party trick for the nameplate and the Thar Roxx continues that tradition. It has a water wading capability of 650 mm, an electric locking differential, runs on an independent double wishbone front and penta-link rear suspension setup, and also has a low range gearbox to tackle tough off-road skirmishes. That’s not all for the Thar Roxx as Mahindra claims they’ve made some changes to improve the NVH levels and there are inclusions such as Frequency Dependent Damping and a Hydraulic Rebound Stopper to improve ride quality.

To get your hands on the Mahindra Thar Roxx, you’ll have to wait until Dussehra on 12 October as that’s when deliveries will commence. That being said, you’ll be able to book one from 3 October onwards, with test drives already available as you read this. With the launch of the Thar Roxx, this five-door SUV will take on the Force Gurkha five-door and can be an alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Stay tuned to this space for our first drive review.