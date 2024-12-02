Skoda Kylaq Pricing Announced For All Variants

The Skoda Kylaq pricing has been announced for all variants, with a total of seven variants—four MT and three AT—available priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kylaq is a big entry into the busy sub-four-metre compact SUV segment. With all major players fighting for the pie, the arrival of Skoda marks the VW Group entry in this segment. With a solid build quality, a targeted five-star GNCAP rating, and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions with the potent 1.0 TSI engine, Skoda seems to be on the course of new success.

The 1.0 TSI engine is standard and the turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine produces 110 hp and 178 Nm. The transmissions doing duty are the tried-and-tested MQ200 six-speed manual and the AQ250 six-speed automatic with tiptronic support. The homologation is in process and the target fuel economy is 20 km/l for the manual versions, with the automatic all but one kilometre/litre away. This should make the Skoda Kylaq one of the most efficient compact SUV models in India.

Skoda Auto India are targetting more cities with a higher volume expected due to the fresh approach in tier II and tier III cities. As such, they have opened more than 70 new touchpoints and the target of 100 new ones is in progress. There will be 350-plus Skoda touchpoints across India for the new Kylaq by the end of this year.

But now on to the price. Here is the ex-showroom Skoda Kylaq pricing.

Classic: Rs 7.89 lakh

Signature: Rs 9.59 lakh

Signature AT: Rs 10.59 lakh

Signature+: Rs 11.40 lakh

Signature+ AT: Rs 12.40 lakh

Prestige: Rs 13.35 lakh

Prestige AT: Rs 14.40 lakh

Here is a list of features for each variant:

Bookings for the new Skoda Kylaq are open and those who book today will get priority for January deliveries. Further more, the first 33,333 customers will get a complimentary three-year maintenance package. The online bookings will continue until 27th January. Skoda Auto India are looking at minimizing the waiting period to a maximum of three months.

There are seven colour choices on offer. Most are available with each variant. The signature Olive Gold is available on the entry Classic for an additional Rs 9,000. Lava Blue and Deep Black are reserved for the higher variants for an additional price. The Skoda Kylaq Prestige MT and AT variants get a choice of all seven colours at no extra cost.

With this sort of aggressive Skoda Kylaq pricing, the new compact SUV will face off against a range of rivals from the Renault Kiger and Maruti Suzuki Brezza to the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, as we go up the variant chain.

Wondering what the Skoda Kylaq is like to drive? Click here for our first drive review.