Skoda Kodiaq Completes Seven Years in India

The Skoda Kodiaq is the Czech brand’s first-ever seven-seater SUV as well as their first-ever luxury SUV in India, launched back in 2017.

The Skoda Kodiaq was launched in India back in 2017 and, though the market has changed quite a bit over the last seven years, the Kodiaq has managed to remain popular with the Indian car buyers. Skoda are now celebrating the seventh anniversary of their first luxury SUV on our roads. To mark the occasion, Skoda Auto India are offering a limited period offer called the “7% advantage”, which will be in effect from 18 to 24 July 2024. Also, as it is their 24th year of operations in India, they have been offering 24-hour offers on the 24th of various months.

Back in 2017, a Skoda Kodiaq could be picked up for Rs 34.49 lakh but, like everything else, it, too, has gotten pricier over the years, now costing Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Surprisingly, the original price lasted for five years, even when the Kodiaq was switched to petrol from diesel in 2022. When the BS6-II-compliant Kodiaq was introduced, the price went up to Rs 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Originally, the Kodiaq was only sold with a diesel engine in India–a 2.0-litre, turbocharged unit that was good for 150 hp and 340 Nm. But, due to stricter emission norms, it went with a petrol engine 2022 onwards. This petrol engine, another 2.0-litre, turbocharged motor, pumps out 190 hp and 320 Nm. What didn’t change was the transmission, as the Kodiaq continues to be available with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic.

The current Kodiaq comes in only the luxury “L&K” trim, which means a bunch of L&K badges all over, among other goodies. On the inside, there’s a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12-speaker CANTON sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging for phones, three-zone climate control, and heated and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, there’s the usual ABS, EBD and ESC, complemented by dynamic chassis control, multi collision brake, a TPMS and hill descent control. For the off-roaders, there’s a button to engage off-road mode, permanent AWD, and even an electronic differential lock.

In India, the main rivals of the Škoda Kodiaq are the Toyota Fortuner, the Jeep Meridian, the MG Gloster, and its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan.