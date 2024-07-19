Porsche Panamera GTS Launched in India at Rs 2.34 crore

While the new Porsche Panamera was already launched on 04 May 2024, it was the base model with the V6, and the GTS brings in the V8.

Any Porsche emblazoned with a GT badge is special and it is not limited to their sports cars. Which is why Porshce fans in India will be glad to know that the sharpest Panamera of the bunch, the Porsche Panamera GTS has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 2.34 crore (ex-showroom) before customers start ticking items from the options list.

One of the major visual differences between the new Panamera and the outgoing model is the new matrix LED headlights. The Panamera GTS also sports a bunch of other visual tweaks such as Black GTS logos on the sides and rear of the car, a front fascia exclusive to the GTS, dark-tinted matrix LED headlights and tail-lights, and red brake callipers. There are satin matte black side skirts, front area inserts, side window trim and the rear bumper. The sports exhaust is finished in dark bronze, and the 21-inch Anthracite Grey Turbo S centre-lock wheels finish the package.

It also comes with dual-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. This two-valve system separates the compression and rebound for better overall body control. This system has been tweaked further for the Panamera GTS towards sportiness. The GTS sits 10 mm lower and comes with reinforced anti-roll bars.

The heart of the Panamera GTS is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. In the new Panamera GTS, this engine pumps out a nice, even 500 hp, 20 hp more than the last-gen GTS, and 660 Nm. This is channelled through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and is enough to propel the 2,065-kg sport sedan to 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.8 seconds, and top out at 308 km/h on the autobahn. Claimed fuel economy is between 7.87 and 8.33 km/l.

While the as-yet unlaunched Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is quicker to 100 km/h by a tenth of a second, we will pick the V8 over the V6 any day. Interestingly, of the seven powertrain options on the new Panamera, the Panamera GTS is the only non-hybrid V8, which makes it a very special car indeed.