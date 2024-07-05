Pagani Huayra Epitome Epitomises the Thrill of a V12 Manual

Yes, you read that right! The Pagani Huayra Epitome debuts a manual gearbox on the hypercar, but there is a catch

There’s no denying in today’s day and age, seeing a manual gearbox option on a speed demon such as a hypercar is something of a unicorn moment and it is hard to argue. Automatic transmissions are theoretically quicker and offer more convenience especially on roads where traffic levels continue to rise. The Pagani Huayra is one such hypercar that has exclusively been equipped with an automatic gearbox in its various iterations. Not anymore, as Pagani have answered the prayers of the enthusiasts with the Pagani Huayra Epitome.

The main highlight is, of course, the hypercar getting the third pedal for the first time. But this isn’t some ordinary manual box as the folks at Xtrac have developed a triple-disc clutch seven-speed unit with an open-gate aluminium housing. This setup is mated to the screaming 6.0-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine we all know and love, which produces 864 hp and 1,100 Nm. All this is enough for it to hit a top speed of 348 km/h.

If you thought that was it for the Pagani Huayra Epitome, you thought wrong as the hypercar gets a revised suspension geometry which Pagani claim will help reduce dive and pitch while accelerating or braking and reduce body roll in the corners; essentially making it even more potent if you want to go all-out on a race track. There’s also a ‘Super Soft’ setting in the active suspension that allows a more comfortable ride at speeds below 150 km/h.

The blue shade already makes the hypercar stand out, but to aid in increasing its handling dynamics, Pagani have made some aero-focused changes. It starts with a new front bumper with an integrated splitter, larger air intakes and new inner ducts. The front fenders are ventilated, and the rear end gets a revised bumper, an integrated wing and aero-optimised tail light covers.

While the Pagani Huayra Epitome debuting V12 manual thrills is a feel-good moment for the enthusiasts there’s an unfortunate catch. This is only a one-off model, built by Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni special vehicles division and the client who commissioned it surely has very deep pockets. Nevertheless, the Huayra Epitome now holds a special place in car folklore, truly being the only Huayra of its kind for now.