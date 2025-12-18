Nissan Gravite B-MPV Preview: 2026 Launch for India and Export Markets

Nissan India has revealed the name of the new B-MPV due to launch in January 2026. It will be called the Nissan Gravite. Here is what Nissan India discussed during the press briefing.

The Magnite compact SUV will have a similarly-sized stable-mate in showrooms with the new Nissan Gravite offering up to seven seats in the sub-four-metre category. The Gravite is the first of three new models that will be introduced over the next 16 months. The Nissan Gravite will be launched in January 2026 and be in showrooms two months later in March. The second model is the Tekton mid-size SUV which will be showcased at a brand resurgence event in February 2026 and launched later in ’26. The third model is the seven-seater C-SUV which looks like it will only come by in Q1 2027. Nissan India MD, Saurabh Vatsa, stressed that this one would be completely different from the Tekton and not just an extension of it. In fact, dealers have already seen the pre-production cars.

Speaking of dealers, Nissan India is on an expansion spree with as many as 200 touchpoints being aligned in time with the launches. The new dealer partners will extend the brand availability through more locations across Tier-2 cities and beyond. For Nissan, the key drivers are to reduce cost structure, redefine market and product strategy, and reinforce partnerships, including those with Renault and Mitsubishi, while also improving operating profit. Present in 140 countries across four continents, Nissan sold more than 6.5 lakh vehicles in FY2024, across 26 models, five partnerships and five powertrains, from five plants.

Coming to the new Nissan Gravite, it is a B-MPV: a 3.99-metre long compact car with three rows of seating for up to seven occupants. Based on the same CMF-A platform that underpins the Renault Triber, the Japanese offering gets a fresh design with Nissan’s signature grille. It also features wide front fascia melding into headlamps, name lettering on the grille, and a scooped bonnet. Lean and muscular lines define the side profile. A sharp-looking tail-section features the signature C-style elements and “GRAVITE” lettering on the tail-gate.

The new Nissan Gravite should feature new 15-inch wheel design for the highest variant with the entry model using 14-inch wheels. There was no word on the powertrain, but we expect something familiar doing duty: the 1.0-litre, in-line three, petrol engine delivering 72 hp and 96 Nm. The engine should be available paired with a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). This would make it one of the most affordable automatic seven-seater cars, offering a good level of equipment to go with the two-pedal set-up. We expect a multitude of variants—more than what its French sibling offers—with additional AMT variants and more equipment.