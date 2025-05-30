Official: Nissan Magnite CNG Announced

The Nissan Magnite CNG will now be available with a government-approved, retrofitted CNG kit for an additional sum of Rs 75,000.

Motozen, a third-party manufacturer who have developed the kit for the Nissan Magnite CNG, will manufacture it as per regulatory standards. The fitment of the kits will be done at government-authorized fitment centres, and will also come with a three-year or one lakh-kilometre warranty, whichever comes first.

The CNG kit option, whose objective is to boost the car’s efficiency, will only be available with one engine and powertrain combination. The Nissan Magnite CNG will use the 1.0-litre “BR10” naturally-aspirated petrol engine mated to the five-speed manual gearbox. Prices start at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) including the retrofit CNG kit, for the base Visia variant.

The additional Rs 75,000 for the CNG fitment includes the kit, cylinder, fire extinguisher, third-party warranty, insurance, RC endorsement, as well as installation charges. The system also has an auto cut-off valve in case of CNG leakage. Claimed economy in the city is 24 km per kg, and claimed highway economy is 30 km per kg.

This Nissan Magnite CNG will roll out in a phased manner. Phase one will allow Nissan customers from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka to order the kit from authorised Nissan dealerships, which will expand to other states across the country during phase two.

Also read: 2025 Tata Altroz Driven