New Porsche 911 GT3 – Everything You Need to Know

There’s a new Porsche 911 GT3 on the planet. Not just one, to be honest. There’s a lot more happening for the GT3 in its 992.II generation and here’s what you need to know.

For 25 years, every single new Porsche 911 GT3 has embodied the essence of the company. Four generations of the exciting naturally aspirated sports car have continued the 911 success story, with impressive performance both on the racetrack and on the road. The GT3 bears the hallmark of the Porsche motor sport department like no other 911, and the road-legal sports car has outperformed itself in every new edition, becoming even faster, even more precise, even more dynamic. And now we move on to the next one.

The 992.II generation of the new Porsche 911 GT3 is sharper and aims to be more engaging than ever. The 4.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer remains and it puts out 510 hp and 450 Nm, but among the major changes are the gear ratios, which have been shortened to deliver greater acceleration and even more excitement. Both six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK automatic transmissions are available.

The packs on offer for the new Porsche 911 GT3 are more than ever before with the Weissach Package, earlier the reserve of the RS models only, now offered with the GT3 for a proper track-focussed experience. The GT3 with Touring package was simultaneously introduced and gets a wingless, more road-oriented form, with a slightly higher ride height and a standard manual transmission. Also available is a Leichtbau, or lightweight construction, package. The manual will hit 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and get up to 313 km/h. The PDK auto numbers read 3.4 seconds and 311 km/h.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 992.II is available to order in Europe starting from €209,000 (Rs 1.90 crore approx). Pricing for the Weissach Package and the Leichtbau Package will be revealed post formal launch (and their availability on the Porsche configurator).



