New Audi Q5 Packs 48V MHEV plus with Larger Battery

The new Audi Q5 is here and is inevitably coming to India. While it may look like a Q6 with an air dam for the combustion engine, there is a whole lot more going on and it’s got us rather excited.

The new Audi Q5 is the first SUV model based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) harmonized platform—like the recently introduced A5 and A5 Avant models—with a selection of updated partially electrified combustion engines which offer greater efficiency. These are joined by a dynamic design, striking new light elements, new infotainment, and an overall modern operating concept.

The Q5 has been one of the most popular SUVs in the premium mid-size segment in Europe for more than 15 years. The new Audi Q5 takes the game further and is initially being offered with a selection of two petrols and one diesel engine, each of which are now 48-volt mild-hybrids that run a more powerful electric starter-generator (18 kW/24 hp and 230 Nm) as well as a 1.7-kWh battery pack—a significantly higher battery capacity than its competitors—offering a greater potential for longer and more durable electric assistance, and closing the gap to hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) aka “strong hybrids”. This MHEV plus technology helps the new Audi Q5 become even more economical. Also, the compressor for the air conditioner is now electrically powered as well, meaning it doesn’t need to have the engine running.

The new Audi Q5 powertrain choices are the same as the A5, with the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol and 40 TDI diesel. Both produce 204 hp, with peak torque rated at 340 Nm for the petrol and 400 Nm for the diesel. The petrol will have option of quattro ultra all-wheel drive whereas the diesel gets it as standard. The SQ5 shares the V6 powertrain with the S5 and serves up 367 hp and 550 Nm. In future, new Q5 TFSi e models—likely the 50 and 55 TFSI e—with plug-in hybrid technology will expand the family.

The new Audi Q5 also packs customizable digital light signatures, up-to-date driver assistance systems, adaptive air suspension with four levels across 60 mm, configurable head-up display, and a modern infotainment system and operation concept, using Android Automotive OS as its operating system with content updated via over-the-air updates.