Mini Announce Miniscape: Weekend Driving Getaways for Customers

The Mini Miniscape weekend getaways are specially curated for Mini owners, focusing on unique destinations and scenic beauty of the roads.

Mini have announced “Miniscape,” curated weekend driving getaways for Mini owners. These driving holidays are not the week-long expeditions people generally associate with such events, rather they are bite-sized escapades packed into the timeframe allowed by a single weekend. The size, therefore, matches the stature of the cars. Despite the shorter timeframe, the route will allow participants to travel leisurely, promoting exploration over destination.

The focus of these weekend getaways will be on the unique destinations curated for the customers and the roads that take them there, which are chosen for their scenic beauty. These trips will have accommodation, entertainment, and cuisines curated and arranged for the participants. Ever since Mini was acquired by BMW, it has been a lifestyle brand with a rather unique personality, which is reflected by the diverse customer demographic.

Detailed route maps will be provided to the customers before the start of the journey, so they can take sojourns down side roads without losing the main route. There will also be marshals who will lead the convoy on its way and provide route guidance.

The Mini marque was picked up by BMW in 2000 and they introduced the first generation of the new Mini in 2001. Now in its fourth generation, the Mini line-up in India comprises the three fourth-gen models in the shape of the new Mini Cooper S, the three-door Cooper SE (EV) and the Countryman E (EV). The third-gen Cooper three-door hatch and the third-gen Countryman are still on offer, at least until stocks last.