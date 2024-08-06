MG Motor India Reveal EV Ecosystem Initiatives at DriEV.Bharat

With these initiatives, MG Motor India aim to strengthen the EV ecosystem in the country in order to ease EV adoption

It is no secret that MG Motor India are a serious part of the country’s push for electric vehicles, with roughly 40 per cent of their sales in India coming from EVs. This adoption process isn’t easy as it comes with a variety of challenges and the marque discussed exactly that at their DriEV.Bharat event. More importantly, they’ve introduced a slew of initiatives to help strengthen India’s electric vehicle ecosystem. Here’s everything about these initiatives:

eHUB by MG

With EV charging stations popping up in the country at a rapid pace, to keep track of them can be a hassle as many charging providers don’t have a common platform from which they can be found. This is where the eHUB by MG app comes into play as it allows access to almost all the charging providers in the country under one platform. Users can also utilise this application to view charges, plan trips and reserve charging slots beforehand, thus simplifying the process of locating, reserving, and paying for charging stations.

EVpedia

What really helps in making EV adoption easier is to be well-informed on the various intricacies of owning an electric vehicle. The EVpedia educational hub does just that while also offering things like the cost of ownership tools and calculators, a repository of government policies, and a collection of publications and research papers. There’s also an EV expert ‘eVir,’ an AI-powered chatbot embedded in the site, where users can get their queries answered.

MG x Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform

MG Motor India have collaborated with Jio where one can access the Jio apps from their MG vehicle. This collaboration has led to the introduction of the MG Store in your MG EV. As the name suggests, it will be a platform for gaming, entertainment, and learning, with voice command compatibility in six Indian languages.

Project Revive with Lohum

Capping off MG’s EV ecosystem initiatives is Project Revive and is arguably the most important initiative of them all. Partnering with TERI and Lohum, this initiative focuses on the repurpose of used EV batteries by extracting healthy battery components and building energy solutions for use in schools and community centres. With this, it not only extends the lifespan of EV batteries, but also reduces waste and provides reliable power to rural communities.

While the focus of DriEV.Bharat was on all of the above initiatives, it doesn’t mean MG Motor India are slowing down on their EV product line-up anytime soon. In fact, they’ve recently christened their latest upcoming EV as the Windsor which is sold in markets abroad as the Wuling Cloud EV. They’ve already teased the design, with a launch expected soon enough.