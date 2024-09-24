MG Comet EV, ZS EV Now Benefit From BaaS Program

Like in the MG Windsor EV, the MG BaaS program allows you to rent out the battery of the Comet EV and ZS EV

When the MG Windsor EV was introduced in India, its unique body and lounge-like interiors weren’t the only things that stood out. What really got people talking is the fact that MG Motor India were offering this electric vehicle under their Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) program. Now, they’ve introduced this option for their entire electric line-up including the Comet EV and the ZS EV. This means the former can be had at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh with the latter starting from Rs 13.99 lakh (all ex-showroom).

So what is BaaS? Basically, it means that you’re only paying for the car outright and not the battery pack. Instead, you’ll be renting out the battery on a monthly rental basis which negates the need to pay for the entire car in one go and make up the battery costs over a period of time. This translates to a battery rental charge of Rs 2.5/km for the Comet EV, whereas the ZS EV plan costs Rs 4.5/km. You’ll still get all the variant options for both EVs that are offered when they’re bought at their full price. While prices for all the variants under BaaS aren’t out, with this plan you’ll theoretically save up to Rs 1.99 lakh in the Comet EV, and around Rs 4.99 lakh on the ZS EV.

Do note that depending on the financier, the list of which includes Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert, there will be a minimum monthly recharge for both the EVs. MG are also offering a 60 per cent assured buy-back option for all of their EVs under this program; even after a three-year period.

Overall, MG Motor India extending BaaS to the Comet EV and ZS EV adds purchasing options and also makes their electric line-up more affordable in the short term. The MG Comet EV is an alternative to the Tata Tiago.ev, with the MG ZS EV having the likes of the Tata Curvv.ev, and BYD Atto-3 as its main rivals.