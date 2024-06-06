Mercedes-Benz Launch 2024 C-Class and GLC

Mercedes-Benz have launched the 2024 C-Class with a new powertrain and a host of new features, while the new GLC gets mild enhancements to its feature list.

2024 C-Class

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now offered in three variants—the C 200 petrol, a C 220d diesel, and a top-of-the-line C 300 AMG Line petrol.

The new C 300 replaces the C 300d and the top-of-the-line variant is adorned with the sporty AMG Line exterior that includes distinctively styled wheels, bumpers, grille, and side skirts that make the car look more aggressive and sportier. The AMG Line treatment makes its way into the interior as well, with the car sporting a Night Package, Ambient Lighting Plus, a Burmester sound system, augmented reality navigation, and blind spot assist. Mercedes’ Digital Lights and Keyless-go features also make their way.

These features distinguish it from the new C 200 and C 220d. The C 300 also comes in new colours like Sodalite Blue and the super-cool looking Manufaktur Patagonia Red. The interiors have also been updated, with the centre console featuring a metal trim and USB fast-charging ports.

The M254 petrol engine in the C 300 comes with an integrated starter generator (ISG) that can support the combustion engine with an additional 23 hp and 205 Nm of torque with the help from a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The C 300 also gets the overboost function where the engine provides 27 hp of additional boost output for an approximate time of 30 seconds.

Coming to the C 200 and C 220d, they now get ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, fast-charging USB-C ports, digital key handover, and adaptive high beam assist. The Sodalite Blue colour is added to the palette as a replacement to Cavansite Blue.

2024 GLC

The updated GLC now gets ventilated front seats. Safety has also been taken a step further by side airbags in rear, now taking the total count of airbags in the GLC to nine. The car remains the same in the rest of the fronts.