Mercedes-Benz Future Plans Have Been Announced

Mercedes-Benz announced their latest plan of global domination…er, not in a Bond villain kind of way, just the market share of luxury cars. There’s a lot to unpack, but there are some key points of note there, such as the new CLA, a major upgrade for the S-Class in 2026, which will retain its V12 power plant, and a host of new AMG models. These launches will continue till 2027, at which point they will presumably release another update of their further future plans.

New CLA

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will be the first car from the three-pointed star to ditch the EQ nomenclature for electric vehicles, and it will also have similar design language between the electric and ICE-powered version. It will have an all-electric drivetrain or a 48-volt electrified four-cylinder motor, paired with an electrified eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

New E- and C-Class and new GLC

After the CLA, Mercedes-Benz will launch new all-electric versions of the E-Class, followed by the new C-Class; these two cars being the bread-and-butter for the marque. These will then be followed up with the new electric GLC, another one of their more successful models in recent years.

Baby G, g-Class

A new teaser has dropped of a smaller G-Class, which has grown quite large over the years. Mercedes denotes the smaller G-Class with lowercase “g”, and this will most likely be a three-door model. We feel this might have something to do with the success of the Land Rover Defender 90.

V8s for everyone

After a massive pushback from the AMG customers about the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 being equipped with an electrified turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain, Mercedes-Benz have confirmed that the V8 will return to the AMG models.

The V12 lives on

Only found in the S-Class and having disappeared from the SL, it was rumoured that the 12-cylinder will be put to rest. However, Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it will continue in the next generation of the S-Class. BMW and Audi have both dropped the 12-cylinder engine from their line-up, in 2022 and 2017 respectively; although the BMW V12 continues in the Rolls-Royce portfolio.