Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV Launched

A more affordable variant of the EQS SUV compared to the EQS 580 SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV costs Rs 1.28 crore; Rs 13 lakh less than the more powerful one.

Alongside the…uh, “electrifying” new G-Class, The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV also made its India debut with a price tag of Rs 1.28 crore, Rs 13 lakh less than the EQS 580 SUV which costs Rs 1.41 crore (all ex-showroom). It is a five-seater, unlike the 580 which packs seven seats.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV is powered by the same 122-kWh battery pack found on the 580 but gets a marginally better MIDC-rated range of 820 km, 11 km more than the 580. The motors have a lower output as well, a combined total of 360 hp and 800 Nm, while the 580 pumps out 544 hp and 858 Nm. Charging time is just about half an hour (31 minutes to be precise) for 10-80 per cent SOC, with a minor caveat—that’s on 200-kW DC fast chargers, which are few and far between in India. A little more than six hours for a 0-100 per cent charge using the 22-kW wall box charger is good.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV can hit 100 km/h from 0 in 6.1 seconds, 1.4 seconds slower than the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV. The two vehicles have identical top speeds of 210 km/h, which is of course electronically limited.

The front part of the cabin is indistinguishable between the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV and the 580’s, except instead of a third row of seats there’s a cargo area. Features are identical between the two vehicles as well, with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV coming with a 56-inch Hyperscreen divided among the passenger display, the infotainment system and the driver’s gauges. There’s a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera and four-zone climate control rounding up the package. As far as safety is concerned, there’s Level 2 ADAS and nine airbags.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV is one of the many electric vehicles launched in India by the German manufacturers, and we are sure there’s more to come.

