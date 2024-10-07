McLaren W1 Arrives As Successor to P1 and Legendary F1

The new McLaren W1 is positioned as a real supercar, offered as a limited edition model under the Ultimate Series with a 1,275-hp twin-turbo V8 hybrid rear-wheel drive powertrain.

There is a new successor to two of the greatest supercars of all time, the McLaren F1 and the McLaren P1, and it is the next chapter in McLaren’s famous ‘1’ car lineage. The W1 was created with McLaren’s World Championship mindset; underpinned by the principles that define a real supercar with a potent 1,275-hp V8 hybrid powertrain combining an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and an power-dense electric module to maximise both output and efficiency. There is a new dynamic active aero which underscores McLaren’s expertise—and also gives it a distinct Long Tail character, at least for a part of the time. The dry weight of 1,399 kg means an astonishing power-to-weight ratio of 911 hp/tonne!

The powertrain comprises the all-new MHP-8 3,988-cc V8 petrol engine making 928 hp with the electric drive unit adding up to 255 kW (347 hp). The peak combined output is 1,275 hp and 1,340 Nm. An eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to the rear axle, with a new hydraulic electronic differential, and an electric reverse function also incorporated. The E-module torque is fed into the transmission downstream of the clutches allowing the W1 to deliver the peak combined 1,340 Nm of torque, from the V8 engine and E-module, at the input shaft. With 928 hp, the specific output of the MHP-8 engine translates to 233 hp/litre, the highest-ever from a McLaren engine. And, it can rev to 9,200 rpm. The power-dense E-module integrates the drive motor and control unit for reduced weight and optimised packaging, and draws power from a lightweight 1.384 kWh battery pack.

When it comes to the advanced aerodynamics, the Formula 1-inspired ground effect aerodynamics and McLaren “Race” mode combine to deliver a world-first, radical road-to-track character transformation, lowering ride height by 37 mm at the front and 17 mm at the rear and engaging up to 1,000 kg of downforce with the revolutionary McLaren Active Long Tail rear wing which deploys, nay, expands from the tail by up to 300 mm. So, it’s a very usable McLaren W1 in the road modes, and a sharpened, low McLaren W1 LT in Race mode. Two cars in one!

The new McLaren W1 is the fastest-accelerating and fastest-lapping road-legal McLaren ever, achieving the astonishing combination of being quicker than a Speedtail to 300 km/h in a straight-line and three seconds a lap ahead of a McLaren Senna on McLaren’s reference track. The 0-100 km/h time has not even been specified, with the acceleration from 0-200 km/h taking 5.8 seconds and 0-300 km/h taking less than 12.7 seconds. The maximum speed has been electronically limited to 350 km/h.

The new McLaren Race Active Chassis Control III suspension with “Race” mode ensures an unparalleled breadth of capability across both road and track with supreme feel and feedback from McLaren Hydraulic Performance Steering and hydraulic braking to create real supercar sensation. The specifically designed McLaren Aerocell carbon-fibre monocoque and the new Anhedral doors are optimised for aerodynamic performance and constructed using motor sport techniques; explaining why it looks like Lando Norris’ and Oscar Piastri’s F1 car side-pod. There is more F1-inspired tech with the front suspension mounted directly into the Aerocell with externally visible front arms and key components 3D-printed for weight optimisation, including the use of titanium components. The pedals, steering wheel, and primary controls move to fully embrace the driver within the cockpit environment.

There are virtually unlimited bespoke options available via MSO, including new McLaren InnoKnit tailored interior material. Pricing starts from around £2.0 million (Rs 22 crore) with the final cost dependent on the level of MSO personalisation. Again, only 399 customer cars will be produced and, as you may have expected, they all have already been allocated.