Maserati Grecale SUV Goes On Sale In India From Rs 1.31 Crore

The Maserati Grecale will be offered in the Grecale GT, the Grecale Modena and the Grecale Trofeo variants

It was in March 2022 when Maserati took the wraps off their long-awaited SUV, the Grecale, in markets abroad and it has been a long wait since then for its arrival in India. That wait is now over as the Italian trident’s newest kid on the block for India is none other than the Grecale, priced from Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom). The best part is that we’re getting the full Grecale line-up which includes the Grecale GT, the Grecale Modena and the Grecale Trofeo.

All the juicy bits of the Grecale line-up start under the hood. The GT and Modena are powered by the same 2.0-litre, twin-turbo, mild-hybrid petrol engine but the former develops 300 hp and the latter gets a higher state of tune at 330 hp, with the torque figure remaining the same at 450 Nm. Other differences include the GT running on a mechanical differential and 19-inch wheels as standard while the Modena gets a limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension and larger 20-inch wheels. The top speeds for both Grecale variants are capped at 240 km/h but it is the Modena that is three-tenths faster than the GT in the 0-100 km/h sprint at 5.3 seconds.

Sitting at the top of the Grecale line-up is of course the Trofeo that utilises a 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol Nettuno V6 engine making 530 hp and 620 Nm. It is paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drivetrain which is also the setup used for the variants below it and hits the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 285 km/h. It also gains an electronic limited-slip differential as well as 21-inch wheels.

As is tradition for a Maserati model, the Grecale looks immaculate, with a variety of smooth curves all over, contrasted by an aggressive front end, reminiscent of the MC20. Also, it might look like a baby Levante to some, but at a length of 4,846 mm, it actually heads into the territory of the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster. Inside, there’s plenty of digital real estate thanks to two 12.3-inch digital screens for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system as well as an 8.8-inch unit for climate control functions. The niceties continue with things including leather interiors, 14-way adjustable sport seats with heating function, three-zone climate control, Level 1 ADAS and a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system.

There’s more on the way when it comes to the Maserati Grecale in India as the all-electric Grecale Folgore is confirmed to arrive, although a specific timeline is yet to be given. Until then, the ICE model will take on the Porsche Macan.