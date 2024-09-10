Mahindra XUV700 – The All-rounder Companion

The Mahindra XUV700 has made quite a splash since its début three years ago. We take you through why it is an ideal all-rounder companion while enjoying a refreshing getaway

Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Sachin Kawankar

There’s no denying how much of an impact the Mahindra XUV700 has made in the SUV space ever since it was launched three years ago. Despite the long waiting period initially, it didn’t deter the XUV700 as it is an all-rounder companion for pretty much every scenario you throw at it. It has soldiered on so well that it has swiftly climbed up the sales charts and has managed to surpass the two-lakh sales mark in just three years. So, what is the secret that makes the Mahindra XUV700 that companion? There’s no better way to find that out during the rainy season, a perfect time for a picnic getaway from the everyday hustle and bustle of the urban jungle. So, I hopped aboard the XUV700 and managed to convince a couple of friends to come along and we were off at the earliest opportunity.

The Mahindra XUV700 we were seated in is the AX7L variant, powered by the 200-hp 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol engine, specced with a six-speed automatic transmission. One of the traits of the XUV700’s all-rounder nature was in evidence as soon as we made our way through Pune’s traffic. While it may look like a normal Pune situation, the monsoon makes the city’s traffic a much bigger hassle than it needs to be. Apart from the challenges that include water-logged roads, broken patches, and lack of road etiquette on the part of the general public, a quite a nasty thunderstorm had been forecast by the met department. Throughout all that, we felt right at home, the six-speed automatic gearbox being a boon in multiple stop-and-go situations. Also helping us navigate through those nasty patches of broken roads was the independent suspension and frequency selective dampers onboard the SUV that kept the ride comfortable for us.

A great ride experience is one thing, but the XUV700’s overall cabin experience further complements it. It is spacious inside for all the occupants, with the fit-and-finish up to European levels, thus making it a benchmark for its segment. For the premium cabin experience there are plenty of nice features onboard such as 10.25-inch dual-digital screens, an infotainment system with the latest Adrenox OS, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system, six-way powered driver’s seat with a memory function, ventilated front seats as well as an Alexa voice assistant that can handle car functions such as opening the large panoramic sunroof.

Once we had finally managed to get out of the city confines and on to an open road, the XUV700’s powertrain really came into its own. The 200-hp engine is punchy and you only need a small dab on the throttle to effortlessly sprint ahead for most scenarios. Stamp the accelerator further down and it’s an instant smile on the face with the way the SUV pulls along. The suspension set-up also plays a key part in keeping the SUV planted round high-speed bends.

Safety is paramount for a road trip and that’s another area where the XUV700 collects further brownie points. Its five-star Global NCAP crash safety rating is thanks to a slew of safety features that include seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), personalized safety alerts, and an electronic parking brake. There’s also a neat party trick called the Level 2 ADAS of safety assistance that includes features such as Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Pilot Assist. Diving deeper into this, adaptive cruise control adapts to the acceleration and braking behaviour of the vehicle in the front to keep a safe distance while maintaining the set cruise speed. The 360-degree camera also records on the go and there’s a driver fatigue detector that warns the driver when it’s time to take a break, via a dedicated camera and sensor that detects drowsiness.

We were almost there and there was one final challenge to overcome. It involved some mild off-roading. No problem for the XUV700 here either as its suspension and monocoque chassis tackled it effortlessly. This is crucial as the petrol engine XUV700 that we were driving had a front-wheel-drive set-up and not the all-wheel-drive set-up, which is limited to the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Thus, you don’t necessarily need a hardcore AWD even though having it at your disposal is certainly appreciated, like an extra slice of cheese on a burger.

And thus ends a memorable journey, going through traffic and on diverse roads to get to a spot near the Veer dam, which, incidentally, proves you don’t really need to go too far away from Pune for a quick getaway. In fact, we even managed to make a nearly 70-kilometre journey to the airport in Pune within one hour and 30 minutes through torrential rain and thunderstorm, just in time to comfortably catch a flight, further proving the XUV700’s capabilities in most scenarios.

There are plenty of factors to appreciate in the Mahindra XUV700. While my friends would consider the luxurious experience or the vast tech package and myself the driving dynamics, I’d argue it’s all of those things combined that make it an all-rounder companion. As if this weren’t enough, to celebrate its third anniversary, Mahindra are offering the AX7 range at prices starting at just Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Of course, this deal isn’t forever and is only for four months. In the end, the Mahindra XUV700 can certainly make a case for itself as an able fast-forward to the big league.